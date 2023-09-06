Large surgical tool found in woman's painful tummy months after baby delivery





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's trending online topics including doctors in New Zealand who found a dinner plate-sized surgical tool inside a woman's stomach after months of pain.

Friedman reports that in 2020 a woman visited Auckland City Hospital to deliver her baby via c-section.

But unbeknown to the woman, she left with more than a baby.

After complaining about severe tummy pain for about 18 months post baby delivery and several check ups - doctors couldn't find a reason for her pain until they examined her abdomen with a CT scan.

The CT scan showed that her pain was due to a dinner plate-sized surgical tool that was left inside her abdomen post surgery which was later removed in 2021.

The surgical tool found was an Alexis Retractor (AWR) which is a device used to draw back the edges of a wound during surgery and is about 15 centimetres in diameter, health officials confirmed.

The hospital's health officials reported that this happened because the surgical tool found was not on the post-surgery tools checklist.

Friedman explains that this is a checklist making sure that all tools used during surgery are accounted for post-surgery so that situations like this one are avoided.

The woman's case was investigated by the Health and Disability Commissioner, Morag McDowell, who found that the health board violated the patient’s rights.

In her report, McDowell recommended that the health board issue a written apology to the patient and, going forward, include the AWR as part of the surgical count, noting that, “systems should have been in place to prevent this from occurring.”

The woman is reportedly okay after this one.

