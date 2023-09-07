[LISTEN] Why you should consider using the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' payment option
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Craig Newborn, CEO of PayJustNow.
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a type of short-term financing that has been described as the first financial services product since the launch of credit cards in the 1950s.
Through BNPL, consumers are able to make purchases and pay for them over time, with no interest or fees.
RELATED: 8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa
The payment is split up into three manageable installments aligned with when you will have money.
The nice thing about this form of short-term financing is that you're able to leave with the product 'then and there' after the first installment is made, says Newborn.
Qualifying criteria include:
- A clean credit record
- Salary or income to show that you're able to afford the product
- South African citizen
- Over the age of 18
- South African bank card
Obviously, this product is not for everybody; it's only for the financially responsible.Craig Newborn, CEO – PayJustNow
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Why you should consider using the 'Buy Now, Pay Later' payment option
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33975857_man-holding-a-credit-card-and-typing-on-line-shopping-on-the-internet-using-a-laptop.html
