[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising





McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Screengrab from Eskort SA's Go Springbox TV campaign on YouTube

On this week's "Heroes and Zeros" on The Money Show, our branding expert couldn't help but focus on the avalanche of advertising featuring the Springboks and their Rugby World Cup campaign.

Sifting through the good, the bad and the ugly, it was Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign that stood out for Zetu Damane, chief strategy officer at McCann Joburg.

RELATED: WATCH An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?

The hashtag went wild after pictures of a contentious Eskort billboard in Johannesburg were shared on social media.

RELATED: 'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?

The pork manufacturer's apparent misspelling of the team name of course turned out to be clever marketing move capitalising on the Springbok brand without paying for an official sponsorship.

They revealed the genius, which was a cooler box... so a literal cooler box with 'Springbox'. They did it very humorously because Eskort sells pork products and the little Springbok was a little pig, very cute and very clever. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Making her choice from a range of great ads in the Springbok space, Damane highlights the tie-in between Eskort's use of occasion in the form of South African favourite the braai, and the Springbok occasion.

"Get it? Because it’s Spring, and it’s a cooler box? Available in Eskort Stores this Spring!"

Eskort get extra points because they didn't pay for it, so they got mileage without paying for an actual sponsorship. Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

What do you get when you combine a passion for braaing, a love for rugby, and a longing for Spring? You get an idea powerful enough to bring a nation together.



Go #Springbox! 🏉🌍🏆🐷 pic.twitter.com/JtwDI6yg18 ' Eskort Food (@EskortFood) August 22, 2023

Watch the latest, hilarious instalment of the Eskort campaign below:

Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Eskort discussion at 3:50)