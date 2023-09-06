Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer People are not only spending less, they're reprioritising as economic reality bites says South African Breweries' Fatsani Banda. 6 September 2023 9:54 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022 The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady... 6 September 2023 7:26 PM
View all Local
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report. 6 September 2023 2:22 PM
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA' Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenge... 5 September 2023 8:38 PM
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption' Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023. 5 September 2023 4:47 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing? A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy! 5 September 2023 9:23 PM
Double-digit sales growth for Shoprite as it continues to gain market share The Money Show interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht after Shoprite Holdings posts its results for the past financial year. 5 September 2023 8:28 PM
View all Business
Large surgical tool found in woman's painful tummy months after baby delivery A dinner-plate-sized surgical tool was found in a woman's body 18 months after delivering her baby via c-section in New Zealand. 6 September 2023 2:31 PM
U-Turn is undoing the past and creating a better future for the homeless U-turn Homeless Ministries is addressing the homelessness crisis in South Africa head on. 6 September 2023 2:02 PM
Stephen King says anti-vaxxers are not ‘going to like’ his new book 'Holly' follows a private investigator who looks into a string of disappearances during the height of the pandemic. 6 September 2023 1:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
US Open: Montjane and Ramphadi kick off their campaigns on a good foot The US Open happening from 5 September to 10 September becomes the first of the four majors to feature draw sizes of 16 players fo... 6 September 2023 1:42 PM
2023 Rugby World Cup: Is the SABC robbing us or is MultiChoice being selfish? The SABC is refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7 million for the rights to broadcast live all potential Springbok games. 6 September 2023 11:56 AM
Everything to play for as the Springboks face Scotland on Sunday #RWC2023 The Springboks go head-to-head with Scotland in their World Cup opener in France this weekend. 6 September 2023 11:03 AM
View all Sport
Costa Titch’s manager gets the boot after posting eerie video on social media The viral video, showing Titch out with friends, caused shock and confusion amongst fans. 6 September 2023 12:33 PM
A sh#tty situation? Plane makes u-turn after passenger's explosive diarrhoea Stomach-turning footage has gone viral since a plane made a u-turn from take-off as a passenger had explosive diarrhoea mid-air. 6 September 2023 12:24 PM
Miley Cyrus funded Bangerz Tour and made R0 from it because 'fans deserved it' It's reported that the singer and actress "didn't make a dime" from her 2014 Bangerz Tour. 6 September 2023 10:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut Finding a shortcut isn’t always the best answer. 6 September 2023 12:01 PM
French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas France believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws. 6 September 2023 11:28 AM
22 years in jail for ex-Proud Boys leader for role in Capitol Hill riot In Enrique Tarrio's defence, his lawyer called him a 'misguided patriot' and a 'keyboard ninja'. 6 September 2023 11:16 AM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising

6 September 2023 8:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Springboks
The Money Show
Rugby World Cup
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Billboard
branding
heroes and zeros
Eskort
Zetu Damane

Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

Screengrab from Eskort SA's Go Springbox TV campaign on YouTube
Screengrab from Eskort SA's Go Springbox TV campaign on YouTube

On this week's "Heroes and Zeros" on The Money Show, our branding expert couldn't help but focus on the avalanche of advertising featuring the Springboks and their Rugby World Cup campaign.

Sifting through the good, the bad and the ugly, it was Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign that stood out for Zetu Damane, chief strategy officer at McCann Joburg.

RELATED: WATCH An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?

The hashtag went wild after pictures of a contentious Eskort billboard in Johannesburg were shared on social media.

RELATED: 'Go Springbox' - terrible spelling slip or brilliant marketing move?

The pork manufacturer's apparent misspelling of the team name of course turned out to be clever marketing move capitalising on the Springbok brand without paying for an official sponsorship.

They revealed the genius, which was a cooler box... so a literal cooler box with 'Springbox'. They did it very humorously because Eskort sells pork products and the little Springbok was a little pig, very cute and very clever.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Making her choice from a range of great ads in the Springbok space, Damane highlights the tie-in between Eskort's use of occasion in the form of South African favourite the braai, and the Springbok occasion.

"Get it? Because it’s Spring, and it’s a cooler box? Available in Eskort Stores this Spring!"

Eskort get extra points because they didn't pay for it, so they got mileage without paying for an actual sponsorship.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - McCann Joburg

Watch the latest, hilarious instalment of the Eskort campaign below:

Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques (Eskort discussion at 3:50)




