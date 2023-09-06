Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer





Motheo Khoaripe interviews Fatsani Banda, Senior Manager: Excise Tax & Public Policy - SAB

The South African consumer is under pressure, there's no doubt about that.

But while high inflation (particularly for food) and soaring interest rates eroded purchasing power over the last 12 months, there is light at the end of the tunnel according to the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).

The outlook for real disposable income growth is better for 2024/25 the BER says.

This should also relieve some of the pressure on the liquor industry, as consumers have been forced to re-evaluate their priorities and spend accordingly.

Motheo Khoaripe gets some insight from Fatsani Banda, Senior Manager for Excise Tax & Public Policy at South African Breweries (SAB).

Banda says SAB has seen how people have been reprioritising - as they should - to feed themselves and to pay for transport to get to work.

People do what needs to be done essentially to survive... We've seen a growth of that since obviously the pandemic, but last year was a big inflation year and I think that really deteriorated the disposable income that consumers have for non-essential items such as beer. Fatsani Banda, Senior Manager: Excise Tax & Public Policy - SAB

The BER study has shown that we haven't grown the economy that much over the last 13 years... so essentially the deterioraton of the wallet of the consumer, the high unemployment levels... have affected the way in which consumers are making choices about what to purchase. Fatsani Banda, Senior Manager: Excise Tax & Public Policy - SAB

Over the last 20 years or so the beer industry has grown by about 2%, Banda says.

Between 2022 and 2023, the growth number is down to just 0.1%.

The interest rate hasn't been on the rise for no reason, inflation has been escalating at rates that are unsustainable.... so we're seeing that there's a dialling down. The food and beverages sector in particular is heavily reliant on consumers having more than just a little bit to survive. We're really dependent essentially on consumers having quite a bit to spend on their favourite SAB brand. Fatsani Banda, Senior Manager: Excise Tax & Public Policy - SAB

It's tough to cut prices in an industry where there are high input costs, Banda notes.

"It's a conversation we've had... You can't run the business down because you've got to maintain at least being able to cover your costs."

This is the picture that the manufacturing industry as a whole is facing down, she adds.

We haven't grown over the last year, but we're hoping - and this is what is coming out of the BER - that next year is better than the last six months or so. so Fatsani Banda, Senior Manager: Excise Tax & Public Policy - SAB

