Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Fatsani Banda, Senior Manager: Excise Tax & Public Policy - SAB
The South African consumer is under pressure, there's no doubt about that.
But while high inflation (particularly for food) and soaring interest rates eroded purchasing power over the last 12 months, there is light at the end of the tunnel according to the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).
The outlook for real disposable income growth is better for 2024/25 the BER says.
This should also relieve some of the pressure on the liquor industry, as consumers have been forced to re-evaluate their priorities and spend accordingly.
Motheo Khoaripe gets some insight from Fatsani Banda, Senior Manager for Excise Tax & Public Policy at South African Breweries (SAB).
We raise a glass to the beer industry's strong economic multipliers, which continue to drive growth in SA despite macroeconomic uncertainties.' The South African Breweries (@SABreweries) September 6, 2023
We believe this reliable source of tax revenue continues to support our country’s prosperity! 🍻 #Beernomics #StateOfTheBeerEconomy pic.twitter.com/Dli1OTDTY4
Banda says SAB has seen how people have been reprioritising - as they should - to feed themselves and to pay for transport to get to work.
People do what needs to be done essentially to survive... We've seen a growth of that since obviously the pandemic, but last year was a big inflation year and I think that really deteriorated the disposable income that consumers have for non-essential items such as beer.Fatsani Banda, Senior Manager: Excise Tax & Public Policy - SAB
The BER study has shown that we haven't grown the economy that much over the last 13 years... so essentially the deterioraton of the wallet of the consumer, the high unemployment levels... have affected the way in which consumers are making choices about what to purchase.Fatsani Banda, Senior Manager: Excise Tax & Public Policy - SAB
Over the last 20 years or so the beer industry has grown by about 2%, Banda says.
Between 2022 and 2023, the growth number is down to just 0.1%.
The interest rate hasn't been on the rise for no reason, inflation has been escalating at rates that are unsustainable.... so we're seeing that there's a dialling down. The food and beverages sector in particular is heavily reliant on consumers having more than just a little bit to survive. We're really dependent essentially on consumers having quite a bit to spend on their favourite SAB brand.Fatsani Banda, Senior Manager: Excise Tax & Public Policy - SAB
It's tough to cut prices in an industry where there are high input costs, Banda notes.
"It's a conversation we've had... You can't run the business down because you've got to maintain at least being able to cover your costs."
This is the picture that the manufacturing industry as a whole is facing down, she adds.
We haven't grown over the last year, but we're hoping - and this is what is coming out of the BER - that next year is better than the last six months or so. soFatsani Banda, Senior Manager: Excise Tax & Public Policy - SAB
Scroll up to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54104302_brown-ice-cold-beer-bottles-with-water-drops-and-old-opener.html
More from Business
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising
Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?Read More
Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.Read More
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?
A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy!Read More
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
Double-digit sales growth for Shoprite as it continues to gain market share
The Money Show interviews CEO Pieter Engelbrecht after Shoprite Holdings posts its results for the past financial year.Read More
Economy picks up again in Q2, 'but in reality we're just drifting sideways'
Gross domestic product expanded 0.6% in the second quarter of 2023, which is more than generally expected. But the latest numbers should be seen in context, warns Nedbank's Nicky Weimar.Read More
Meet Food Sock: The affordable all-in-one meal kit providing nutrients and jobs
Each meal kit ranges between R30 and R40 and can feed up to six people.Read More
Stage 6 power cuts should ease up towards end of week – Eskom’s Nxumalo
Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday explained the current ramp-up to stage six load shedding was due to increased planned maintenance, combined with unplanned generation trips on MondayRead More
More from Local
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?Read More
Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.Read More
Postbank restores all technical glitches preventing ATM Sassa grant transactions
This means that all Sassa beneficiaries using the Postbank Sassa Gold cards can now access their grants immediately.Read More
Islamic Medical Association cries out over proposed dress code policy for nurses
In July, provincial heads of departments received communication from the national health department outlining some changes to nurses' uniforms countrywide, including the ban of headscarves for nurses while on duty.Read More
KZN police say they've found the gun used to kill AKA & Tibz, arrests imminent
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the media that police now had a lot more information related to AKA's killing.Read More
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties
The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.Read More
Withholding rates: The middle class revolt (but is it legal?)
In 2011, then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said that it was "totally unacceptable" for ratepayers to refuse to pay their rates.Read More
Why government buying land and leasing it to black farmers has had its downfalls
Are schools 'dropping' weak learners to raise their pass rates?
In an attempt to improve pass rates, schools are reportedly “culling” students that do not perform well.Read More