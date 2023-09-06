Postbank restores all technical glitches preventing ATM Sassa grant transactions
John Perlman interviews Dr Bongani Diako, Postbank Spokesperson.
After many desperate South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries struggled to withdraw funds due to Postbank's technical glitches, Diako confirms that all ATM Sassa grant transactions access has been fully restored.
This means that all beneficiaries using the Postbank Sassa Gold cards can now access their grants immediately via ATMs and Post Office branches.
Diako says that going forward, they are moving towards a 'robust' and 'IT-compliant' environment to prevent Postbank from impacting Sassa beneficiaries.
He adds that a new card replacement programme (which is expected to be implemented soon) will ensure that all information of the beneficiaries will be harvested to improve communication of any customer service issues.
RELATED: 'Apology not enough': Rise Mzansi to Postbank over SASSA grant payout glitches
Now we will be operating from an environment that is on par with the payment industry.Dr Bongani Diako, Spokesperson – Postbank
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Postbank restores all technical glitches preventing ATM Sassa grant transactions
More from Local
Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer
People are not only spending less, they're reprioritising as economic reality bites says South African Breweries' Fatsani Banda.Read More
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?Read More
Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.Read More
Islamic Medical Association cries out over proposed dress code policy for nurses
In July, provincial heads of departments received communication from the national health department outlining some changes to nurses' uniforms countrywide, including the ban of headscarves for nurses while on duty.Read More
KZN police say they've found the gun used to kill AKA & Tibz, arrests imminent
KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the media that police now had a lot more information related to AKA's killing.Read More
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties
The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.Read More
Withholding rates: The middle class revolt (but is it legal?)
In 2011, then Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said that it was "totally unacceptable" for ratepayers to refuse to pay their rates.Read More
Why government buying land and leasing it to black farmers has had its downfalls
Are schools 'dropping' weak learners to raise their pass rates?
In an attempt to improve pass rates, schools are reportedly “culling” students that do not perform well.Read More