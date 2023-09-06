



John Perlman interviews Dr Bongani Diako, Postbank Spokesperson.

After many desperate South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries struggled to withdraw funds due to Postbank's technical glitches, Diako confirms that all ATM Sassa grant transactions access has been fully restored.

This means that all beneficiaries using the Postbank Sassa Gold cards can now access their grants immediately via ATMs and Post Office branches.

Diako says that going forward, they are moving towards a 'robust' and 'IT-compliant' environment to prevent Postbank from impacting Sassa beneficiaries.

He adds that a new card replacement programme (which is expected to be implemented soon) will ensure that all information of the beneficiaries will be harvested to improve communication of any customer service issues.

A cashless Sassa ATM. Picture: Supplied.

RELATED: 'Apology not enough': Rise Mzansi to Postbank over SASSA grant payout glitches

Now we will be operating from an environment that is on par with the payment industry. Dr Bongani Diako, Spokesperson – Postbank

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Postbank restores all technical glitches preventing ATM Sassa grant transactions