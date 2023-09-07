Deputy Minister calls for pregnant women who drink to be charged with a crime
John Maytham interviews Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Mental Health, Alcohol, Substance Abuse and Tobacco Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council (MRC).
According to a 2021 study, South Africa has the highest recorded prevalence of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).
While the disorder present in various ways, common characteristics include:
- Speech and language delays
- Poor memory
- Vision or hearing problems
- Heart, kidney or bone problems
- Learning disabilities
International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness is observed annually on 9 September and is aimed at preventing the negative consequences of alcohol abuse whilst pregnant.
On Wednesday, Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu called for women who drink while pregnant to face criminal charges, while speaking at an event to raise awareness of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.
RELATED: (WATCH) The human face of foetal alcohol syndrome
RELATED: SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA
Parry says that charging women who drink while pregnant isn't a sensible solution.
He adds that the money used to charge these women would be better spent on alternative methods or treatments that have been proven to cut down drinking.
Parry believes that, in South Africa, alcohol is affordable and accessible and we have lots of marketing that glamorises drinking.
There is no 'appropriate' amount of alcohol that can be safely consumed by a pregnant individual, and Perry argues it should be avoided altogether.
As far as I know, there is no evidence that that kind of incarceration is an effective policy.Professor Charles Parry – South African Medical Research Council
Less intense intervention has been found to be effective.Professor Charles Parry – South African Medical Research Council
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Epop
More from Local
SAPS issues directive to stop dagga arrests: ‘Police abused their discretion’
The South African Police service has issued a directive to not arrest people for possession of cannabis for personal use.Read More
'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'
As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid.Read More
Politicians, business pay homage to late Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman
Ackerman - who died at the age of 92 - started Pick n Pay with his wife Wendy in 1967. The business has over the years cemented itself as one of South Africa’s biggest retail chains.Read More
Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling'
Pick n Pay expresses "profound sadness" regarding the death of "visionary entrepreneur" Raymond Ackerman. We remember him...Read More
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution.Read More
Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer
People are not only spending less, they're reprioritising as economic reality bites says South African Breweries' Fatsani Banda.Read More
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?Read More
Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.Read More
Postbank restores all technical glitches preventing ATM Sassa grant transactions
This means that all Sassa beneficiaries using the Postbank Sassa Gold cards can now access their grants immediately.Read More
Islamic Medical Association cries out over proposed dress code policy for nurses
In July, provincial heads of departments received communication from the national health department outlining some changes to nurses' uniforms countrywide, including the ban of headscarves for nurses while on duty.Read More