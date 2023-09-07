Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring'

7 September 2023 7:05 AM
by Mandy Wiener
For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener.

When the Springboks run onto the field in Marseilles to take on Scotland in the opening match of its Rugby World Cup title defence on Sunday, the entire population deserves to watch not just a privileged percentage.

In his recently released memoir, Rassie Erasmus speaks about the impact winning the last World Cup had on South Africa. For him, it wasn’t holding the William Webb Ellis trophy that was the most powerful moment. “It was Lukhanyo making that pass almost in slow motion for Mapimps to score, Cheslin dancing past the England players, our forwards mauling the Japanese back, seeing the plans working. That was what was special,” says Erasmus.

All those indelible moments were etched in the country’s collective memory, contributing to a groundswell of patriotism and social cohesion. We know the influence of sports on our history, on the fabric of our identity and the ability of national teams to drive patriotism, particularly when there are myriad other problems to dwell on in this country.

We saw that when Banyana Banyana momentously made it out of the group stages at the Women’s Football World Cup, the nation celebrated. For a few fleeting moments, we came together and forgot about our multiple crises.

Why should the bulk of the citizens be deprived of witnessing another potential moment such as that?

The Minister of Sport Zizi Kodwa is working to try and resolve the current standoff between Multichoice and the SABC over the rights to broadcast the Springboks games.

In short, the SABC is refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7 million. This means that the matches will only be available on SuperSport Grandstand and Rugby channels on DStv’s Premium package. Around 1.3 million South Africans will be able to watch at home.

Why can’t the SABC just cough up? We know it is cash-strapped, but considering the billions in bailouts the government has given to it over the years, or a corporate sponsor or two, that price tag would amount to around 60 cents per citizen in the country to watch the Bok games. But it’s not purely a matter of money. It’s more complicated than that.

There are specific terms and conditions that the SABC couldn’t agree to as part of the deal with Multichoice because they would impact the national broadcaster’s rights to place the content on its digital channels.

This of course is in the context of an ongoing fight between the two at the Competition Commission.

The SABC has lodged a Competition Commission complaint against MultiChoice’s sports broadcasting division, SuperSport.

The complaint is over SuperSport’s sub-licensing restrictions, which block the SABC from showing matches on satellite and online streaming services.

According to TechCentral, the SABC also complained about various sports associations’ role in helping SuperSport maintain its market dominance. This includes SA Rugby.

If Multichoice were to hypothetically make an exemption this time around and waive its fee and allow the SABC to flight the Springboks games, it could weaken its case at the Competition Commission.

Similarly, if the SABC were to pay over the R37.7 million it could also undermine its complaint to the commission.

What then is the solution and is Minister Kodwa going to be able to broker a deal before the World Cup starts on Friday?

In the interests of ubuntu and social cohesion, a deal must be struck. It may require a clever legal remedy and compromise on all sides. It could be a moral obligation for all parties to find one another in the interests of all.

“People of South Africa are going to miss out on games that actually bring the nation together. It's selfish for MultiChoice to do this because they really are concerned about making money instead of serving the public interest,” Uyanda Siyotula, Coordinator of the Support Public Broadcasting Coalition told John Maytham on Cape Talk this week.

Minister Kodwa has issued a statement saying “I am concerned at how millions of South Africans may be unable to watch the Rugby World Cup should the SABC not be able to broadcast matches in the tournament. My commitment is to give South Africans access to all sports codes… I am hopeful that an agreement will be reached between SABC and SuperSport. Rugby plays a critical role in nation building and social cohesion.”

The clock is ticking down and it’s ludicrous that the bulk of South Africans will miss out on these memorable moments that Erasmus speaks about as capturing the nation. The SABC and Multichoice must put corporate interests aside and find one another for the benefit of all South Africans.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring'




