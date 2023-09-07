Calling all musician buskers! The Beyond Busking Programme is open for auditions
Buskers, it's time to busk a move because this might be the opportunity you've been waiting for.
Cape Town Arts Festival powered by Ariva Arts Foundation in partnership with the V&A Waterfront, Business Arts South Africa (BASA), PESP 4, and The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) is calling for auditions for the Beyond Busking Programme 2023.
Auditions will be held 19 and 20 September at the Castle of Good Hope from 9am to 4pm where each busker will be required to give a five-to-10-minute performance to a panel of judges.
Any interested participants will have to register for auditions by emailing your bio, contact details, and all relevant marketing material like sound bites and/or video footage to: info@capetownfestival.org.za. Or contact Thabo on 084 894 6890.
Successful buskers will enter an upskilling programme from October to January where you'll receive training in song writing, musical arrangement in studio, recording original material, master classes in stage presence, vocal training, and social media at the V&A Waterfront.
The Beyond Busking Project started in 2022 as the brainchild of Yusuf Ganief, CEO of the Cape Town Arts Festival, as a response to the devastating impact of Covid19 on street artists and artists in general.
Six buskers were chosen and taken through an upliftment and development program in song writing, vocal training, stage presence, musical arrangement, and production.
After performing on the big stage, their careers were ignited beyond all expectations. Zanie Mdloyi, the only female artist, went from street performing to an International six-month gig in Spain.
So, don't underestimate this opportunity. Good luck, buskers!
