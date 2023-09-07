'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling' Pick n Pay expresses "profound sadness" regarding the death of "visionary entrepreneur" Raymond Ackerman. We remember him... 7 September 2023 9:44 AM
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution. 7 September 2023 8:39 AM
Deputy Minister calls for pregnant women who drink to be charged with a crime Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu was speaking at an event to raise awareness of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders. 7 September 2023 8:10 AM
View all Local
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report. 6 September 2023 2:22 PM
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA' Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenge... 5 September 2023 8:38 PM
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption' Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023. 5 September 2023 4:47 PM
View all Politics
Raymond Ackerman dies at 92 Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a vis... 7 September 2023 7:14 AM
Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer People are not only spending less, they're reprioritising as economic reality bites says South African Breweries' Fatsani Banda. 6 September 2023 9:54 PM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
View all Business
3 tips to diversify your investments to reap future financial benefis Tahn Hendricks, Financial Advisor at Hereford Group shares tips to diversify your financial portfolio. 7 September 2023 11:44 AM
Woolworths goes viral with R24.99 ready-made amagwinya and dombolo Woolies Food's latest gift is conveniently made amagwinya and dombolo but is SA happy? 7 September 2023 11:01 AM
Are medical aid subsidised gym memberships anti-competitive to smaller gyms? Alan Foulis, Head Coach at Roark talks about whether medical aid loyalty programmes are affecting business for smaller gyms. 7 September 2023 10:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby World Cup 2023: Africa’s hopes lie with South Africa and Namibia, for now The three-time World Champions South Africa and underdogs Namibia; their chances and the state of rugby union in Africa. 7 September 2023 8:57 AM
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
US Open: Montjane and Ramphadi kick off their campaigns on a good foot The US Open happening from 5 September to 10 September becomes the first of the four majors to feature draw sizes of 16 players fo... 6 September 2023 1:42 PM
View all Sport
Happy 80th birthday, Gloria Gaynor! The story of her disco hit ‘I Will Survive’ The massive hit almost didn't make it to the studio if it wasn't for Gloria Gaynor's passion. 7 September 2023 11:16 AM
Joe Jonas files for 'amicable' divorce from Sophie Turner Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce on Tuesday (5 September). 7 September 2023 9:28 AM
Costa Titch’s manager gets the boot after posting eerie video on social media The viral video, showing Titch out with friends, caused shock and confusion amongst fans. 6 September 2023 12:33 PM
View all Entertainment
Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut Finding a shortcut isn’t always the best answer. 6 September 2023 12:01 PM
French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas France believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws. 6 September 2023 11:28 AM
22 years in jail for ex-Proud Boys leader for role in Capitol Hill riot In Enrique Tarrio's defence, his lawyer called him a 'misguided patriot' and a 'keyboard ninja'. 6 September 2023 11:16 AM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing? A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy! 5 September 2023 9:23 PM
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'

7 September 2023 10:09 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
APARTHEID

As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Dr Mpumelelo Mkhabela, a Political Analyst.

A consistent message that is coming out of the ruling ANC is that apartheid is to blame for the many challenges our country is facing.

On Wednesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng blamed apartheid for current service delivery failures in local government.

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga also recently blamed apartheid for the dire state of rail services in South Africa.

RELATED: 'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa

Mkhabela argues that apartheid cannot explain away South Africa's problems.

He says that, after almost 30 years in power, we should look at what the ANC has done after apartheid ended, and compare it against its own plans since it took over.

The president and his ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve.

Dr. Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly during his question and answer session in Parliament on 5 September 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the National Assembly during his question and answer session in Parliament on 5 September 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/X

When you are running out of explanations to account to your people what you promised them, you look backwards.

Dr. Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political Analyst

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'




7 September 2023 10:09 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
APARTHEID

More from Local

Image copyright: cendeced/123rf.com

SAPS issues directive to stop dagga arrests: ‘Police abused their discretion’

7 September 2023 10:28 AM

The South African Police service has issued a directive to not arrest people for possession of cannabis for personal use.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman, who passed away on 7 September 2023 at the age of 92. Picture: Facebook

Politicians, business pay homage to late Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman

7 September 2023 9:45 AM

Ackerman - who died at the age of 92 - started Pick n Pay with his wife Wendy in 1967. The business has over the years cemented itself as one of South Africa’s biggest retail chains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raymond Ackerman.

Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling'

7 September 2023 9:44 AM

Pick n Pay expresses "profound sadness" regarding the death of "visionary entrepreneur" Raymond Ackerman. We remember him...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Supplied

'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

7 September 2023 8:39 AM

The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drinking while pregnant / Wikimedia Commons: Epop

Deputy Minister calls for pregnant women who drink to be charged with a crime

7 September 2023 8:10 AM

Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu was speaking at an event to raise awareness of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© room76photography/123rf.com

Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer

6 September 2023 9:54 PM

People are not only spending less, they're reprioritising as economic reality bites says South African Breweries' Fatsani Banda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by F. Muhammad on Pixabay

Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?

6 September 2023 7:44 PM

On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ipopba/123rf.com

Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022

6 September 2023 7:26 PM

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A cashless Sassa ATM. Picture: Supplied.

Postbank restores all technical glitches preventing ATM Sassa grant transactions

6 September 2023 5:37 PM

This means that all Sassa beneficiaries using the Postbank Sassa Gold cards can now access their grants immediately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© scukrov/123rf.com

Islamic Medical Association cries out over proposed dress code policy for nurses

6 September 2023 4:32 PM

In July, provincial heads of departments received communication from the national health department outlining some changes to nurses' uniforms countrywide, including the ban of headscarves for nurses while on duty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane outside the Public Protector's head office in Pretoria on 5 September 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties

6 September 2023 2:22 PM

The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dmbaker/123rf.com

Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'

5 September 2023 8:38 PM

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The entrance of Parliament. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption'

5 September 2023 4:47 PM

Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking at the Sandton Convention Centre on 02 September 2023 where the ANC engaged with media, academics and analysts to review their 2019 election manifesto. Picture: X/@CyrilRamaphosa

'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa

5 September 2023 11:37 AM

At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 released supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty

5 September 2023 8:13 AM

Under the belief that her suspension has been lifted after her impeachment inquiry concluded, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced on social media on Monday night that she planned to return to work on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa during Bi-National Commission held in Harare. Picture: Dirco.

Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration

4 September 2023 7:37 AM

The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, reports of biased state media coverage and voter intimidation

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© amaviael/123rf.com

New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime'

1 September 2023 10:54 AM

The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'

31 August 2023 5:13 PM

The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phala Phala. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report

31 August 2023 11:15 AM

The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gabon flag. Picture: wikimedia.commons

Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’

31 August 2023 10:53 AM

The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling'

Local

'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'

Local Politics

Woolworths goes viral with R24.99 ready-made amagwinya and dombolo

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CoCT preparing legal steps to force govt to hand over rail control: Hill-Lewis

7 September 2023 12:27 PM

Govt may expropriate land near SA borders if it interferes with port programme

7 September 2023 12:01 PM

Health Dept reviewing proposed dress code policy after outcry from Muslim nurses

7 September 2023 11:13 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA