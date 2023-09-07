Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling'
Raymond Ackerman has died at the age of 92. He founded Pick n Pay with his wife Wendy in 1967.
"He was a brilliant patriot who always saw a positive future for South Africa."
That's how Pick n Pay announced the death of its founder via the retailer's social media pages.
Described as “a man of the people” and “never too busy or too proud to make time for others”, Ackerman's vision and humanity will leave an indelible mark on the lives of many South Africans.
In an interview by The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield nine years ago, Ackerman claimed the key to a company's success was 'people', saying "I've always believed in people."
A caller to the show, who had worked at Pick n Pay with Ackerman in the early days noted, "It always struck me that whenever you saw him, he was smiling".
In 2014 Ackerman was awarded The Order of the Baobab in Silver for fighting for consumer rights during apartheid, being one of the first retailers to do so and the first to drastically reduce the cost of bread, milk and chicken.
"Ackerman was one of the first executives to promote black South Africans to senior positions and to acknowledge black trade unions. He also abolished race classification on the company’s human resources payroll."
Ackerman fought constantly against the Group Areas Act, and at a time when the government refused to grant housing loans to black South Africans, he issued housing loans to staff.
He also offered educational grants to staff and their children.
Raymond Ackerman Quotes:
On his confrontation with President PW Botha:
He took me by the collar... and he said, 'You worry about the price of bread while I worry about the whole of Africa and the whole world being against us?' And he shook me, and I said, 'Mr Botha, (and I've always been bang and scared of things like this)... I said Mr Botha, take your hands off me, I pay your taxes'.Raymond Ackerman
On the early days of Pick n Pay:
Going into the parking lot... I would go and help people and put their groceries in the back seat, but I'd ask them if they had a good treatment, ask if anything was out of stock...Raymond Ackerman
On leadership:
I've always believed in people... and if your people believe in your mission statement... and they can be a part of it, you've won half the battle.Raymond Ackerman
Among those to pay tribute to the businessman is Western Cape Premier Alan Winde who describes Ackerman as "an icon of not just the South African business world but the international retail landscape too."
Retailer Woolworths says, "Raymond was an astute businessman and fierce competitor, known for his wisdom and his humanity. He will be sorely missed".
