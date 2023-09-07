SAPS issues directive to stop dagga arrests: ‘Police abused their discretion’
Lester Kiewit speaks with lawyer Gareth Prince
In 2018 the personal use of marijuana was decriminalised in South Africa.
However, since then, there has been a legal grey area around the transporting of cannabis and how much you could have on your property, and arrest have still taken place
SAPS are now taking a clear line with this directive to reduce their risk of civil claims for unlawful arrest or detention.
RELATED: [LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed?
They say that before any arrests are made, they must liaise with the prosecuting authority.
Prince says that since the 2018 judgement police could only arrest citizens if they had reason to suspect that they were dealing cannabis.
However, he says the directive that was given on how police could exercise their discretion was not clear, and has not been clarified in the past five years.
RELATED: Legalising cannabis may influence drop in codeine demand – US study
It would seem that police have exercised their discretion, not in favour of freedom, but in favour of arrests.Gareth Prince, Lawyer
He adds that police have been working as if we are in a police state reflecting in the way they have been making arrests.
The police abused their discretion.Gareth Prince, Lawyer
South Africa also has plans to commercialise the cannabis industry and Prince says there needs to be a change in attitude before this can happen successfully.
Criminalisation cannot coexist with industrialisation or with legalisation.Gareth Prince, Lawyer
If we want to make money from cannabis, we must stop with the persecution of citizens.Gareth Prince, Lawyer
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125024856_blunt-and-lighters-herb-grinder-fresh-marihuana-cannabis-buds-in-hand-on-black-background-background.html?vti=lyg3sh08z490kl5mue-1-56
More from Local
'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'
As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid.Read More
Politicians, business pay homage to late Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman
Ackerman - who died at the age of 92 - started Pick n Pay with his wife Wendy in 1967. The business has over the years cemented itself as one of South Africa’s biggest retail chains.Read More
Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling'
Pick n Pay expresses "profound sadness" regarding the death of "visionary entrepreneur" Raymond Ackerman. We remember him...Read More
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution.Read More
Deputy Minister calls for pregnant women who drink to be charged with a crime
Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu was speaking at an event to raise awareness of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.Read More
Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer
People are not only spending less, they're reprioritising as economic reality bites says South African Breweries' Fatsani Banda.Read More
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?Read More
Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.Read More
Postbank restores all technical glitches preventing ATM Sassa grant transactions
This means that all Sassa beneficiaries using the Postbank Sassa Gold cards can now access their grants immediately.Read More
Islamic Medical Association cries out over proposed dress code policy for nurses
In July, provincial heads of departments received communication from the national health department outlining some changes to nurses' uniforms countrywide, including the ban of headscarves for nurses while on duty.Read More