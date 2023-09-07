[WATCH] Lira’s first performance since having a stroke leaves fans emotional

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Court to hear DA's case against NERSA tariff hike: 'Electricity is a RIGHT' The Democratic Alliance's case against the National Energy Regulator of South Africa's 30% electricity tariff hike is set to be he... 11 September 2023 11:47 AM
WATCH: Nandipha Magudumana denied bail Magudumana is expected to remain in custody at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad. 11 September 2023 10:54 AM
WATCH: Nandipha Magudumana denied bail Magudumana is expected to remain in custody at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad. 11 September 2023 10:54 AM
A 'doomsayer' with 'hatred' for Buthelezi – IFP on City Press' Makhanya The City Press editor penned a piece on the IFP founder on Sunday following his death at the weekend, calling Buthelezi a murderou... 11 September 2023 9:59 AM
MPs set to seal Mkhwebane's fate in vote to remove her from office The 400 MPs from the represented 14 political parties will gather at the Cape Town City Hall to vote on whether to adopt the Secti... 11 September 2023 7:53 AM
'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no' Political analyst and PSC chair Professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the legacy of Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his death at the ag... 9 September 2023 11:58 AM
[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this. 11 September 2023 1:12 PM
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show 7 September 2023 9:38 PM
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day? It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the s... 7 September 2023 9:14 PM
Chimpanzees are NOT pets, no matter what social media tells you Chimpanzees are our closest living relatives. Primates are not pets. 11 September 2023 12:26 PM
Oh my sole! South African beach offers oldest evidence yet of human footwear Footwear has evolved over the years but when did our ancestors first fashion footwear? 11 September 2023 11:22 AM
Happy 58th birthday, Moby! We look back at his best tunes From 'Porcelain' to 'Natural Blues', jam along to Moby's 10 best songs. 11 September 2023 9:05 AM
[LISTEN] What's the deal with the 'traffic lights' at the Rugby World Cup? Is it for communication or for passing on tactical information? 11 September 2023 3:24 PM
Fans frustrated after SABC World Cup coverage crashes during Springbok game Shortly after the Springboks versus Scotland game kicked off, the SABC's website and streaming platform crashed. 11 September 2023 11:07 AM
'Are we complaining just to complain?' Rugby analyst on Springboks' win Brendan Nel speaks to Lester Kiewit about the Springboks' victory over Scotland in their opening game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. 11 September 2023 10:39 AM
America's Got Talent's Putri Ariani's U2 cover is why Simon Cowell loves his job Simon Cowell noted that U2 cleared the song for Ariani to sing on America's Got Talent. 11 September 2023 12:45 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Ludacris! 7 fun facts you may not know about him Grammy award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris turns 46 today. 11 September 2023 10:26 AM
New satire shows the ugly side of transformation SJ speaks to writer and director Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni - best known for the award-winning Sainthood- about her latest work De... 10 September 2023 11:56 AM
'Yoga could feel like murder?' Peepers confuse yoga for mass murder A yoga class was cut short after someone called the police to report a "mass killing" after seeing people lying on the floor. 11 September 2023 11:36 AM
Russian delegation attends North Korea's 75th anniversary, arms talks may follow This past weekend, North Korea marked 75 years since its founding and 75 years of Kim dynasty rule. 11 September 2023 10:56 AM
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram. 9 September 2023 6:56 PM
Prigozhin's death has exposed Putin's real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda's new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: 'You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself' The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Lira’s first performance since having a stroke leaves fans emotional

7 September 2023 12:28 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Lira suffered from a stroke which affected her ability to comprehend and communicate last year.

Award-winning musician Lira has slowly been reintroducing herself back into the limelight since suffering a stroke last year.

The singer made big strides over the weekend with her first live performance since the incident.

She received a standing ovation from attendees at the annual RMB Starlight Classic after she took to the stage to perform Miriam Makeba’s hit Ntjilo Ntjilo with Sunnyboy Dladla and Masabane Rangwanasha.

Lira was spotted in the crowd and called up by host Katlego Maboe to join the duo on stage.

"This was so surreal. I was keen to try. I did it… There’s still a long way to go before I can sing on my own, let alone sing at a full concert, but this a very positive step in my recovery,” she shared in a social media post after the performance.

RELATED: Lira celebrates the ‘gift of life’ one year after her stroke

In April 2022, the 44-year-old suffered a stroke while on tour in Germany, which severely affected her ability to comprehend and communicate.

She has been on the road to recovery since with the help of speech therapy.

RELATED: 'Today is a good day' says Lira in her first interview since having a stroke

Social media was a buzz after the performance as fans shared their love for the singer.


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Lira’s first performance since having a stroke leaves fans emotional




7 September 2023 12:28 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

