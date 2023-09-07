Streaming issues? Report here
Minding your money: how to stretch what you have to the end of the month

7 September 2023 12:47 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cost of living
Paul Roelefse

Across the world rising inflation rates and a soaring cost of living has families struggling to make ends meet.

John Perlman speaks with Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Among other things, this challenging financial situation affecting South African’s nutrition.

With the rising cost of essential items families are choosing to opt for cheaper, but less nutritious food to get them through the month.

The recent rise in fuel prices is also putting even more financial strain on families, who will have to factor this change into their monthly budget.

It is really getting tough, and we cannot quite see the light yet.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

As tough as it might be, there are financial strategies that families can use to ease the cost burden.

First, make use of sales, discounts and coupons, especially for groceries and other essentials.

RELATED: Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries

Buying in bulk where possible and using loyalty programmes can also help you get the best value for money.

In addition to this, prioritise meeting your basic needs before looking at any discretionary spending or non-essential purchases.

RELATED: Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer

When money is tight, you should also try and avoid borrowing and incurring further debt.

Consumers are now moving more and more into their credit cards to just get through the month.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com
© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

While this might help in the moment, it will expose you to higher costs in paying off interest later.

If you are going to be incurring debts, you should ensure that you are getting some kind of return on investment.

Do not get into debt to get out of debt. If you cannot maintain your current standard of living because you are living above your means debt is not the first port of call, it is the measure of last resort.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Minding your money: how to stretch what you have to the end of the month




7 September 2023 12:47 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Cost of living
Paul Roelefse

