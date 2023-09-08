Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Bring R1 million home with Checkers Sixty60

by Sponsored Content

Checkers Sixty60 is making a millionaire every week, for 8 weeks.
this-content-is-sponsored-by-4png

In the spirit of backing South Africa’s national rugby team and adding to the excitement of the highly anticipated world cup tournament, Checkers Sixty60 has set out to make a millionaire every week for 8 weeks with its Scratch & Win competition! This competition forms part of the brand’s patriotic Bring it Home campaign. As a proudly South African business and brand, Checkers Sixty60 is passionate about delivering what customers need, when they need it. Even when that is, in these trying times, a bit of hope and optimism.

The campaign kicked off with an emotional message to the national rugby team; a unique rendition of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. Filmed with a thousand South Africans from all walks of life, the national anthem is led by aspiring singer, Yonwaba Qetswana (12) and supported by choirs from around the Western Cape. World-renowned conductor and choirmaster, André van der Merwe, orchestrated the musical collaboration. Springbok wives Aimee Kitshoff, Anlia Etzebeth, Anastacia Mbonambi, Layla Kolbe, Juan-Ri Mostert and Gavanza Nyakane, along with their children, participated in the message to our men in green and gold.

Shortly thereafter, the roads were buzzing with rugby-inspired branding on all Checkers Sixty60 delivery bikes. The message? "We'll bring it home!”

On 4 September 2023, their Scratch & Win competition launched giving customers a chance to win R1 million every week, for 8 weeks. Entering is simple:

  1. Shop on Sixty60 to receive a scratch card in your bag.
  2. Scratch to reveal your unique code.
  3. To activate your entry for the R1 million draw, WhatsApp your unique code to 087 240 6060.

The R1 million winner will be announced weekly on SuperSport, during half-time of selected games. The competition is exclusive to Checkers Sixty60's Xtra Savings members who spend a minimum of R350 on groceries (excludes LiquorShop orders).

So, make sure you link your Xtra Savings card to your Sixty60 profile before your next shop to qualify for a scratch card. The more you shop, the better your chances of winning! T&Cs apply.




