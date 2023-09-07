European Honey Buzzard bird flies to Mzansi and back to Finland in 42 days
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending and interesting topics. This one involves the latter and it's all about a bird's natural instinct to fly to South Africa and make their way back home to Finland in 42 days. Skip to 3.35 for this one.
Friedman says that this "interesting story" comes from the Facebook page group, David Attenborough for the Nobel Prize, who posted about the journey of a Female European Honey Buzzard Bird.
Friedman explains that the Honey Buzzard bird was fitted with a satellite tracker in Finland before flying off to discover the world.
Upon the bird's journey, those tracking the honey buzzard bird realised that it spent most of it's Austral summer (summer time in the southern hemisphere) around the town, Reitz in the Free State in South Africa before heading back to its origins in Finland.
But, what was particularly interesting to see was the direction in which the little birdie made its way back home - flying in a longitudinal straight line, avoiding the Mediterranean Sea and the dessert along the way, covering over 10 thousand kilometers over 42 days.
See this little birdie and mother nature in action below.
Friedman says that these birds' "instincts are so profound and they are so small but so smart."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Oriental_Honey_buzzard_(Pernis_ptilorhynchus)_4.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Happy 50th Jazzart! CPT's oldest contemporary dance company celebrates milestone
The company's '50 Years of Dance Celebratory Festival' takes place at the Artscape from 5 October 2023.Read More
Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study
A recent study shows that couples are often very similar.Read More
Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this
'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture.Read More
How effective is your will? Here are some tips to consider when drafting a will
It's recommended that you avoid generic or template wills and instead seek professional guidance.Read More
‘Your eyes help detect diseases’ - Eye tests can reveal a lot about your health
An eye test examines more than just your vision; it can also detect serious health conditions.Read More
‘Sex addiction is not about sex’
The World Health Organisation classifies sex addiction or compulsive sexual behavior as a mental health disorder.Read More
Here’s what parents need to consider when drawing up a will
Not having a will means the state will decide how your children will be cared for.Read More
Benefits of ballet workouts for adults: Dancing can reduce the onset of Dementia
A study found that dancing regularly can reduce the risk of Dementia by 76%.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
The weekend is finally here and we have some ideas for making the most of it.Read More