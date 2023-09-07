Streaming issues? Report here
European Honey Buzzard bird flies to Mzansi and back to Finland in 42 days

See this bird's incredible journey in a picture.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending and interesting topics. This one involves the latter and it's all about a bird's natural instinct to fly to South Africa and make their way back home to Finland in 42 days. Skip to 3.35 for this one.

Friedman says that this "interesting story" comes from the Facebook page group, David Attenborough for the Nobel Prize, who posted about the journey of a Female European Honey Buzzard Bird.

Friedman explains that the Honey Buzzard bird was fitted with a satellite tracker in Finland before flying off to discover the world.

Upon the bird's journey, those tracking the honey buzzard bird realised that it spent most of it's Austral summer (summer time in the southern hemisphere) around the town, Reitz in the Free State in South Africa before heading back to its origins in Finland.

But, what was particularly interesting to see was the direction in which the little birdie made its way back home - flying in a longitudinal straight line, avoiding the Mediterranean Sea and the dessert along the way, covering over 10 thousand kilometers over 42 days.

See this little birdie and mother nature in action below.

Image source: David Attenborough for the Nobel Prize
Image source: David Attenborough for the Nobel Prize

Friedman says that these birds' "instincts are so profound and they are so small but so smart."

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




