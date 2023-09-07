‘There is a religious obligation to vote’ – faith leaders
Bongani Bingwa speaks with Dr. Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa and Dr. Thabo Makgoba, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa
These religious leaders brought about a plan to develop and interfaith forum where they can come up with ideas to address the state that South Africa is in.
Some of the key issues they have raised are those of poverty, inequality extreme, violence, and corruption.
Dr Goldstein says that one of the biggest things that came out of the interfaith forum was the importance of voting.
RELATED: MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote
He says that the faith leaders are committed to drive a voter education campaign.
Sometimes when you have a blessing for so many years you start to take it for granted, and I think perhaps South Africans are starting to take the vote for granted.Dr. Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa
What is needed is a message from faith leaders that says there is a religious obligation to vote because your vote is powerful.Dr. Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa
He adds that citizens need to vote with their conscience and vote in line with their beliefs, religions, and values
RELATED: Why SA youth must vote in 2024
Makgoba says that the leaders want a ‘revolution of peace’ through the ballot and want to reaffirm to every South African that they have the power to be active citizens.
Particularly young people… please be active.Dr. Thabo Makgoba, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : ‘There is a religious obligation to vote’ – faith leaders
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_56508243_stock-vector-people-of-different-religions-and-creed-islam-muslim-judaism-jew-buddhism-buddhist-christianity-hind.html
More from Local
Female inmates' rehab in SA focuses on domestic chores instead of finding work
Rehab for South Africa’s female inmates places on emphasis on filling 'typically female roles' rather than finding good work.Read More
How SA was 'bullied' by Big Pharma into buying overpriced Covid vaccines
Big Pharma firms like Johnson Johnson and Pfizer took advantage and bullied SA into overpaying for vaccines says the HJIRead More
Egg-citing news! You could be running your car with biodiesel from chicken fat
Food waste is a serious problem in our society, and Woolworths has found away to give what would be wasted a second life.Read More
'Caring' government doing its best to sort SASSA grant 'glitch' says minister
A technical glitch last week left thousands of desperate SASSA grant recipients out of pocket.Read More
Cut your electricity usage now, or we may go to stage 7/8 loadshedding - Eskom
Stage seven or eight loadshedding is imminent, if we do not reduce electricity consumption, warns Eskom.Read More
WATCH: Oasis Farm residents push back against CoCT's illegal power disconnection
On Wednesday, it was a tug of war when angry residents in the area tried to prevent city officials from cutting illegal electrical connections.Read More
SA Future Trust 2.0: Job creation the new focus of 'COVID' fund - Oppenheimer
The South African Future Trust was established to provide relief during the pandemic. The plan is now to refocus on kick-starting job creation and SMME development says Jonathan Oppenheimer.Read More
Sassa beneficiaries remain starved as payouts yet to be entirely resolved
Social grant beneficiaries continue to suffer as glitches in the payout system persist.Read More
Is this SA's most expensive home? Camps Bay mega house listed for R700 MILLION!
Valued in 2015 at R440 million, the Camps Bay property has recently been relisted at a whopping R700 MILLION!Read More