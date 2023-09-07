Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
‘There is a religious obligation to vote’ – faith leaders

7 September 2023 1:12 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Religious leaders
Religion
2024 elections

Religious leader in the country have expressed concern about the “moral crisis” South Africa is in, and want to see change.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Dr. Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa and Dr. Thabo Makgoba, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa

These religious leaders brought about a plan to develop and interfaith forum where they can come up with ideas to address the state that South Africa is in.

Some of the key issues they have raised are those of poverty, inequality extreme, violence, and corruption.

Dr Goldstein says that one of the biggest things that came out of the interfaith forum was the importance of voting.

RELATED: MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote

He says that the faith leaders are committed to drive a voter education campaign.

Sometimes when you have a blessing for so many years you start to take it for granted, and I think perhaps South Africans are starting to take the vote for granted.

Dr. Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa

What is needed is a message from faith leaders that says there is a religious obligation to vote because your vote is powerful.

Dr. Warren Goldstein, Chief Rabbi of South Africa

He adds that citizens need to vote with their conscience and vote in line with their beliefs, religions, and values

RELATED: Why SA youth must vote in 2024

© shadowstudio/123rf.com
© shadowstudio/123rf.com

Makgoba says that the leaders want a ‘revolution of peace’ through the ballot and want to reaffirm to every South African that they have the power to be active citizens.

Particularly young people… please be active.

Dr. Thabo Makgoba, Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : ‘There is a religious obligation to vote’ – faith leaders




