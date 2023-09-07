Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction
A piano used by late Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury has sold for a record £1.7 million (over R30 million) at auction.
The Yamaha baby grand piano, along with his Garden Lodge home in west London for £412,750 (over R8 million) was among thousands of items sold at a live auction on 6 September.
It was a record sale for a composer’s piano, auctioneers Sotheby’s confirmed.
#AuctionUpdate Freddie Mercury’s Yamaha G2 Baby Grand Piano—which he used to compose hits such as ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and considered as an extension of himself—sells for £1.7m, setting a record for a composer's piano pic.twitter.com/bE0dJjZLIB' Sotheby's (@Sothebys) September 6, 2023
The original 15-page manuscript for Queen’s epic hit Bohemian Rhapsody, with the working title ‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ and location notes, was also sold for £1.3 million (over R26 million).
Several other auctions, including two live sessions, will follow to sell any remaining items.
All the proceeds raised will go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
This article first appeared on 947 : Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Freddie_Mercury_performing_in_New_Haven,_CT,_November_1977_cropped.jpg
