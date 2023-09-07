Streaming issues? Report here
CPT's occupied buildings undergo fire safety review after JHB fire tragedy

7 September 2023 3:06 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

Ndifuna Ukwazi and Reclaim the City say they are reviewing fire safety protocols in two buildings occupied by activists in CPT.

Clarence Ford speaks to Buhle Booi at Ndifuna Ukwazi about its review of fire safety protocols at two occupied sites in Cape Town.

RELATED: Is Cissie Gool House at risk of fire like in JHB? 'We try to make it safe'

Fire awareness workshops and fire safety training are just two of the measures being implemented by housing movement, Ndifuna Ukwazi in light of last week's devastating fire in Johannesburg.

Cape Town-based Ndifuna Ukwazi and Reclaim the City plan to review fire safety protocols in two buildings occupied by activists following the blaze in Marshalltown which claimed at least 77 lives.

Cissie Gool House (the old Woodstock Hospital) and the former Helen Bowden Nurses Home, now renamed Ahmed Kathrada House, are currently occupied by around 1 000 and 700 people respectively.

I want to make this distinction between hijacked and occupied buildings - hijacked buildings have something of a criminal element in that sense that people want to make other people pay rent in buildings that have been abandoned by their original owners.

Buhle Booi, Head of Political Organising - Ndifuna Ukwazi

In the context of Cissie Gool house there are task teams working overnight to make sure there is safety in the building

Buhle Booi, Head of Political Organising - Ndifuna Ukwazi

The state must accelerate and expedite the construction of actual housing to make sure that people do not find themselves on the street.

Buhle Booi, Head of Political Organising - Ndifuna Ukwazi

A spokesperson for the City of Cape Town told Ground Up that while the occupation of the old Woodstock hospital was illegal, “the City remains the owner and assumes all the associated obligations, including fire safety on our properties and inspections for non-compliance”.

RELATED:Families should know about escape routes in homes when fire breaks out - Expert




7 September 2023 3:06 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King

