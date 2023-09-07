NSPCA lays criminal charge against Julius Malema for animal cruelty
JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has laid a charge of animal cruelty against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for what they’re calling the inhumane slaughtering of a cow.
This after a video went viral on social media platforms showing Malema taking several jabs on the back of the animal’s head using a knife.
The footage surfaced during the buildup of the EFF’s 10th birthday celebrations where animals donated to the party were being prepared for festivities, triggering a wave of outrage.
The NSPCA's Jacques Peacock said the animal appears to have suffered significant distress.
“After a thorough investigation into the contraventions depicted in the video, the NSPCA has laid criminal charges against Mr Malema in accordance with the act. The NSPCA will work closely with law enforcement and the prosecuting authority to ensure a comprehensive investigation and prosecution of the case,” said Peacock.
This article first appeared on EWN : NSPCA lays criminal charge against Julius Malema for animal cruelty
