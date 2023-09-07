Inmates allegedly torched Kutama prison after torture allegations were ignored





Clarence Ford speaks with Orrin Singh, Eyewitness News Reporter.

When the fire broke out on 7 August 2023 three inmates died, two of which were allegedly shot.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed that it may have been started by inmates after management did not acknowledge their memorandum of concerns.

The prisoners put forward allegations of assault and torture, sodomy, food nutrition issues, and a dysfunctional healthcare system.

RELATED: Court finds inmates were tortured at Leeuwkop: 'Some were rendered unconscious'

Singh says that another problem with this prison is that the rehabilitation programmes were run by inmates rather than those who were supposed to run them.

The people who were meant to be overseeing the rehabilitation programmes were either too lazy to do it or were not interested. Orrin Singh, Eyewitness News Reporter

Inmates would then just bypass the process of attending these programmes. Orrin Singh, Eyewitness News Reporter

RELATED: Mangaung Prison: 'A lawless place of torture, forced injections, and corruption'

This memorandum was signed by 50 prisoners, who alleged that they were victimised by management after it was submitted.

This led to a riot breaking out in the prison, and the torching of parts of the prison.

Singh says that after this the majority inmates had to be moved and housed in different facilities.

This puts further pressure on the department of correctional services. Orrin Singh, Eyewitness News Reporter

Listen to the interview above for more.