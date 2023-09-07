



7de Laan has resumed production after the filming was halted on Monday, 4 September.

The show was shut down after the SABC failed to pay the production company, Danie Odendaal Productions.

RELATED: 7de Laan dies abruptly as funds dry up. Final episodes may never air

News24 reports that production resumed on Thursday (7 September) on the remaining 45 episodes,

“After further engagement with the SABC regarding outstanding payments, Danie Odendaal Productions is pleased to announce that although the full amount owed has not yet been settled, there are now sufficient funds to resume production,” reads a statement from the production company.

The remaining episodes must be filmed before 24 October and its last episode will air on 26 December.

This is the final season of the beloved local soapie.

RELATED: Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons

This article first appeared on 947 : The show goes on! 7de Laan resumes production