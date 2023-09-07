The show goes on! 7de Laan resumes production
7de Laan has resumed production after the filming was halted on Monday, 4 September.
The show was shut down after the SABC failed to pay the production company, Danie Odendaal Productions.
RELATED: 7de Laan dies abruptly as funds dry up. Final episodes may never air
News24 reports that production resumed on Thursday (7 September) on the remaining 45 episodes,
“After further engagement with the SABC regarding outstanding payments, Danie Odendaal Productions is pleased to announce that although the full amount owed has not yet been settled, there are now sufficient funds to resume production,” reads a statement from the production company.
The remaining episodes must be filmed before 24 October and its last episode will air on 26 December.
This is the final season of the beloved local soapie.
RELATED: Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons
This article first appeared on 947 : The show goes on! 7de Laan resumes production
More from Lifestyle
Happy 50th Jazzart! CPT's oldest contemporary dance company celebrates milestone
The company's '50 Years of Dance Celebratory Festival' takes place at the Artscape from 5 October 2023.Read More
Opposites attract? Not really, says a new study
A recent study shows that couples are often very similar.Read More
Does cancel culture work, is it applied fairly? 'Unfollowed' aims to answer this
'Unfollowed' is an eight-part documentary series that looks at celebrities who have been affected by cancel culture.Read More
How effective is your will? Here are some tips to consider when drafting a will
It's recommended that you avoid generic or template wills and instead seek professional guidance.Read More
‘Your eyes help detect diseases’ - Eye tests can reveal a lot about your health
An eye test examines more than just your vision; it can also detect serious health conditions.Read More
‘Sex addiction is not about sex’
The World Health Organisation classifies sex addiction or compulsive sexual behavior as a mental health disorder.Read More
Here’s what parents need to consider when drawing up a will
Not having a will means the state will decide how your children will be cared for.Read More
Benefits of ballet workouts for adults: Dancing can reduce the onset of Dementia
A study found that dancing regularly can reduce the risk of Dementia by 76%.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
The weekend is finally here and we have some ideas for making the most of it.Read More