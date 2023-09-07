



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

What kind of shopper are you when it comes to dissatisfied products?

It's going viral: a woman is asking for strawberry swirls on her biscuits.

Christine Junghyun Baek posted a photo of Choice Assorted biscuits without strawberry swirls.

The emotional damage from finding 8 plain swirls... I'm done for today. Christine Junghyun Baek

This article first appeared on 702 : The missing 8: Customer shocked by MIA strawberry swirls on biscuits