The missing 8: Customer shocked by MIA strawberry swirls on biscuits
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What kind of shopper are you when it comes to dissatisfied products?
It's going viral: a woman is asking for strawberry swirls on her biscuits.
Christine Junghyun Baek posted a photo of Choice Assorted biscuits without strawberry swirls.
The emotional damage from finding 8 plain swirls... I'm done for today.Christine Junghyun Baek
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : The missing 8: Customer shocked by MIA strawberry swirls on biscuits
