American teen dies shortly after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
A US teenager from Massachusetts unexpectedly died shortly after taking part in the viral TikTok ‘One Chip Challenge’.
The challenge involves eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking something for relief.
Relatives of 14-year-old Harris Wolobah believe that the complications from eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip were a fact, according to their GoFundMe campaign.
Harris’s mother told local media that her son had been given the chip by a fellow student.
He soon after experienced intense stomach pain and went to the school nurse, who called his mother to pick him up.
He reportedly lost consciousness and his brother found him passed out.
Harris was brought to the nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
The spicy chips, individually wrapped, are made from Carolina Reaper and Scorpion chili peppers – two of the spiciest in the world.
While manufacturers warned consumers that the chips were solely for adults and should be kept away from children, the chips went viral via the ‘One Chip Challenge’.
The hashtag has over two billion views on TikTok.
This article first appeared on 947 : American teen dies shortly after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/potato-chips-snack-food-crisps-448737/
