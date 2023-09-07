How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD





Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee - the Bean There Coffee Company.

Image credit: Bean There Coffee Company on Facebook

Jonathan Robinson has managed to marry the two aims he's always had for his own business - to do well and to do good.

The entrepreneur is the founder of Bean There Coffee Company, South Africa's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee.

After the venture started out in his garage in 2005, Bean There now has roasteries in Johannesburg and Cape Town and its online platform offers coffee and related equipment.

"We are proud to offer the continent's best single origin, direct fair trade coffee beans in South Africa."

Image credit: Bean There Coffee Company on Facebook

Robinson sources his coffee beans from small-scale farmers in East African countries including Ethiopia, Kenya and Rwanda.

The former IT professional shares his career journey with Motheo Khoaripe on The Money Show.

It was during a stint of travelling that Robinson met a Colombian Canadian running a fair trade coffee business through working with farmers in South America.

He returned home wanting to replicate this model, but with coffee growers on the African continent.

I loved the fact that you could have a business in something you were really excited about and got joy out of, and that you could really leave some sort of impact and make a difference in the lives of others. Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company

I've really discovered the joys of fair trade and the opportunity to have a business in something that I loved which has always been coffee.. and to make an impact on the lives of small-scale farmers in East Africa... so it was a perfect combination for me of being able to hopefully do well and do good, together. Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company

Robinson says the free trade market in the coffee industry was established with the idea that if you subscribe to paying people fairly, you need to pay fair prices regardless of market fluctuations to allow for a sustainable income.

He's passionate about the change that can happen in a community when this model is followed.

When you give people a margin in their lives it's incredible to see how they invest that... In the Rwandan cooperative we work with for example, those free trade premiums have been used to increase their quality significantly... There are all sorts of amazing initiatives around sustainable agriculture practices, nurseries, growing people's barista skills, milling plants... Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company

They've used the free trade premiums to purchase cows for their community... They've used a pay it forward system where the calf that's born goes to another family, so the number of cows in the community has grown. Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company

While treating everyone "fairly" is a fine balancing act when it comes to making sure the business remains sustainable, the rewards go both ways he adds.

Our approach is along the lines of fair trade really, we're fair across the system... so if we're fair in how we treat the farmers, fair in terms of how we pay our employees, in terms of how we treat our suppliers and in terms of our pricing for customers... I believe that the model works well. Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company

People also have your back in that system. Interestingly, one of the benefits is that we really are looked after well by our producers, so in times when the coffee prices run and it's super expensive and producers are defaulting on contracts in favour of selling at higher prices, our producers have never done that... Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company

Sometimes we've renegotiated contracts, but as you honour people that you buy from it goes both ways, so they honour you with commitment, as well as the best coffee! Jonathan Robinson, Founder - Bean There Coffee Company

