Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show 7 September 2023 9:38 PM
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts' Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest... 7 September 2023 7:19 PM
Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins And you could be next! 7 September 2023 6:07 PM
View all Local
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day? It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the s... 7 September 2023 9:14 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored t... 7 September 2023 12:07 PM
'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve' As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid. 7 September 2023 10:09 AM
View all Politics
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results. 7 September 2023 7:42 PM
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution. 7 September 2023 8:39 AM
Raymond Ackerman dies at 92 Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a vis... 7 September 2023 7:14 AM
View all Business
Spring = allergy season: are you overusing your asthma pump? Take the test According to new studies, blue SABA reliever asthma pumps are being overused - take the test to find out if you're overusing yours... 7 September 2023 5:38 PM
Calling all musician buskers! The Beyond Busking Programme is open for auditions Auditions for the Beyond Busking Programme will be held on 19 and 20 September - here's how to apply. 7 September 2023 5:14 PM
An expert's guide on how to recover from childbirth Listen to your body and avoid comparison as everybody and every pregnancy is different. 7 September 2023 3:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
George Maluleka opens up about the highs & lows of being a pro footballer in SA Maluleka's represented six clubs in PSL, including stints at Supersport United, Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs during a 17-year... 7 September 2023 8:15 PM
It's a 'YES!' - WP rugby clubs in crucial equity deal vote Former chairman WP Rugby board chair, Ebrahim Rasool says, the deal is the lifeline the ailing WP Rugby structure needs. 7 September 2023 3:14 PM
SABC refusing to pay MultiChoice R37.7m to broadcast RWC not 'just about money' It's the final countdown as the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off tomorrow, 8 September. 7 September 2023 2:45 PM
View all Sport
American teen dies shortly after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge’ The challenge involves eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking something... 7 September 2023 4:52 PM
Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction Thousands of items belonging to Freddie Mercury was sold at a live auction on 6 September. 7 September 2023 3:25 PM
[WATCH] Lira’s first performance since having a stroke leaves fans emotional Lira suffered from a stroke which affected her ability to comprehend and communicate last year. 7 September 2023 12:28 PM
View all Entertainment
Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda. 7 September 2023 5:43 PM
No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday. 7 September 2023 5:07 PM
Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut Finding a shortcut isn’t always the best answer. 6 September 2023 12:01 PM
View all World
Prigozhin’s death has exposed Putin’s real motives on African continent Putin often speaks of his desire to create a new international order which is not a vision many African leaders share. 5 September 2023 12:02 PM
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
View all Africa
'EVERYONE deserves to experience the joy the World Champion Springboks bring' For about 60c per citizen, the SABC (beneficiary of billions and billions) can bring us the World Cup live, writes Mandy Wiener. 7 September 2023 7:05 AM
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 6 September 2023 8:25 PM
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex? On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at... 6 September 2023 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years

7 September 2023 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Sanlam
company results
Allianz
Abigail Mukhuba

The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results.
Sanlam Johannesburg - image supplied
Sanlam Johannesburg - image supplied

Sanlam has reported a strong financial performance for the first six months of 2023.

The financial services group said its earnings pattern was back on track after a tough three years.

Management described this period as a series of one-in-25 or one-in-100-year events between 2020 to 2022, highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims

Releasing its half-year results on Thursday, Sanlam noted that its improved performance was broad-based.

"Strong profitability in the group’s life insurance, credit and general insurance operations, and a steady performance from investment management, underpinned the pleasing overall group performance."

Sanlam logo. Picture: facebook.com/sanlamgroup
Sanlam logo. Picture: facebook.com/sanlamgroup

The Group’s net result from financial services - its measure of underlying earnings performance - increased by 26%.

The general insurance line of business rose by 38%, life insurance by 28% and credit and structuring by 36%.

The group’s key earnings metric, cash net results from financial services, increased by 30%.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) jumped 118% to 339 cents per share (compared to 156 cents for the previous period).

Total new business volumes were up 19% to R191 billion.st-block-30

This week the insurer also announced the completion of its R35 billion African tie-up with international financial services giant, German-based Allianz.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Abigail Mukhuba, Chief Finance Officer and Finance Director at Sanlam.

During their difficult three years they continued to focus on the basics of the business in terms of things like ensuring good client service, Mukhuba says.

...and making sure that we do the fundamentals of running our operations, making sure that we're prudent in putting aside reserves for when the tide is low and you pretty much work hard at making sure that your business is able to survive... then when the times do turn it actually becomes slightly easier to see the upside of your efforts.

Abigail Mukhuba, Chief Finance Officer - Sanlam

In this half that's what we've experienced, where we're seeing all the management actions that have been put in place over the last 18 months or so coming to fruition and delivering on bottom line results.

Abigail Mukhuba, Chief Finance Officer - Sanlam

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview




7 September 2023 7:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Sanlam
company results
Allianz
Abigail Mukhuba

More from Business

Image credit: Bean There Coffee Company on Facebook

How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD

7 September 2023 9:38 PM

Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day?

7 September 2023 9:14 PM

It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the sudden appearance of the United Arab Emirates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts'

7 September 2023 7:19 PM

Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest decision was unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Supplied

'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

7 September 2023 8:39 AM

The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman, who passed away on 7 September 2023 at the age of 92. Picture: Facebook

Raymond Ackerman dies at 92

7 September 2023 7:14 AM

Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© room76photography/123rf.com

Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer

6 September 2023 9:54 PM

People are not only spending less, they're reprioritising as economic reality bites says South African Breweries' Fatsani Banda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Eskort SA's Go Springbox TV campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising

6 September 2023 8:25 PM

Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by F. Muhammad on Pixabay

Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?

6 September 2023 7:44 PM

On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ipopba/123rf.com

Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022

6 September 2023 7:26 PM

The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from King Price 'Generating Gees' ad on YouTube

[WATCH] An electrifying new 'anthem' for #RWC23 - hilarious or depressing?

5 September 2023 9:23 PM

A King Price ad offers up a new South African anthem for the Rugby World Cup - and it's really noisy!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Woolworths goes viral with R24.99 ready-made amagwinya and dombolo

Lifestyle

Raymond Ackerman remembered... 'Whenever you saw him, he was smiling'

Local

'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

George Maluleka opens up about the highs & lows of being a pro footballer in SA

7 September 2023 10:15 PM

The day that was: JHB CBD squalor, NSPCA charges Malema, farewell PnP’s Ackerman

7 September 2023 10:02 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kutuswa uAckerman ngemisebenzi yakhe, uvulelwe icala uMalema

7 September 2023 9:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA