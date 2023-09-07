Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts'





Motheo Khoaripe interviews Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead at non-profit company The Green Connection.

Another legal challenge is looming around Karpowership getting a foothold in Saldanha Bay.

A Karpowership. Picture: @karpowership/Facebook

Environmental groups The Green Connection and Natural Justice are challenging a decision taken by Minister Barbara Creecy (Forestry, Fisheries and Environment or DFFE).

This was to allow Karpowership to submit a Generic Environmental Management Programme (GEMPr) for the Western Cape port well past the regulatory deadline.

The organisations argue in a letter to the DFFE that the decision is unlawful because Creecy did not consider their arguments against the company's appeal of the Chief Director’s decision.

"The DFFE has confirmed that the Minister never received their responding statement to Karpowershp's appeal document, due to an administrative error."

Related stories:

'Karpowership is not the answer. It's going to put us in debt!'

Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended

The Turkish company operates the world's largest fleet of floating power plant vessels, so-called 'powerships'.

The case against energy regulator NERSA, which is still pending, is to challenge the decision to grant three electricity generation licenses to KarpowershipSA companies to operate powerships in three ports.

These are Saldanha, Ngqura (Coega) in the Eastern Cape, and Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Green Connection submitted a replying affidavit this week to the KarpowershipSA companies and Nersa, opposing affidavits in its own application to compel the full record of decision.

According to the non-profit, it appears that Nersa made its decision without considering the negative climate change, environmental and socio-economic costs of Karpowerships.

This is because, at the time, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) had not granted the powerships’ environmental authorisations.

The Green Connection also argues that the public needs to know the details of the pricing agreement in order to be able to comment meaningfully.

...as it stands, the public still does not have access to the information necessary to make an informed decision about Karpowerships. For instance, based on our supplementary affidavit, when looking at the information available, Karpowerships seems to come in at the higher end of the cost spectrum. Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection

The question is, why then three years later, is it still being pushed as the solution? Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection

It was reported this week that Karpowership had offered to buy government a game farm in KwaZulu-Natal to offset "temporary damage" its operations would cause to the bird habitat around Richards Bay.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Liz McDaid, founder member and Strategic Lead at The Green Connection, who says it comes down to a simple issue of process.

Why the country is currently in this mess is because "people tried to take shortcuts" which turned out more expensive in the long run, McDaid says.

Our thing was simply: Do it properly, take everybody's views into account, look at the environmental issues and then come out with a good decision. Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection

She explains exactly what went wrong, in her organisation's opinion.

All that's happened now is that Karpower withdrew their environmental report, then resubmitted with this generic management plan that was the missing piece... and our legal team had a look and said there are a number of flaws in the way this process was run and we put that in as a submission to the Minister. Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection

The Minister then made a decision that Karpower can go ahead, but then subsequently admitted that we haven't been heard, that our submission was not before the Minister when she made her decision. Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection

So it's a very simple thing - when you make decisions, make sure you follow the rules... Do it properly and don't take shortcuts. These are 20-year decisions; R200 billion which we, South Africa, are going to pay for. Liz McDaid, Strategic Lead – The Green Connection

Listen to the interview audio at the top of the article for the full detail