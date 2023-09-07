Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day?
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Peter Fabricius, foreign policy analyst and journalist.
South Africa was left feeling distinctly unsatisfied after President Cyril Ramaphosa's report back on the Lady R investigation.
The feeling remains that what we know of the official inquiry raises still more questions about the saga of the Russian cargo ship that docked at the Simon's Town naval base last December.
The inquiry found that no arms for Russia were loaded onto the Lady R, as contentiously alleged by US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety, but did confirm that the vessel offloaded what was described as military equipment.
The executive summary of the findings of the investigative panel contained limited information, however.
The Presidency said the following: "Due to the classified nature of the evidence that informed the report, the government will not publicly engage further on the substance of the report.”
RELATED: Full report into 'Lady R' will not be disclosed, says Ramaphosa
Perhaps the main question raised by the executive summary concerns the role of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), posit the writers of an article published on Daily Maverick.
And the biggest questions arise from the fact that the UAE was mentioned for the first time, the article reads.
It quotes African Defence Review director Darren Olivier, who pointed out that there were no National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) import permits from the UAE in 2018 or 2019.
RELATED: LISTEN Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia
The NCACC’s approval is required for any arms exports or imports, Olivier points out.
“The only import permit I can find from the UAE is in 2022, for ‘80 large-calibre artillery’, but it would be unusual for a permit to be only applied for so long after the contract was signed rather than applying for it earlier and asking for it to be extended as necessary if there are production delays."
Motheo Khoaripe gets more detail from foreign policy analyst and journalist Peter Fabricius, co-writer of the article.
The role of the UAE hadn't come up before, and suddenly this report said that these weapons or equipment that the Lady R unloaded in Simon's Town had come through a company in the UAE.Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist
As far as I know they (UAE) don't make the kind of military gear that was imported... It seems it came from Russia but the question a lot of people are asking is why then was it necessary to go through the UAE.Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist
The problem with the many questions that have now arisen about the inquiry, is that it throws doubt right across the board Fabricius says.
"It throws doubt not only on what was imported, but also what was exported."
"I'm not saying I personally believe we did in fact upload weapons for Russia or ammunition, but it would've been more persuasive if this report had been consistent and hadn't raised so many questions."
While he is aware that there may be elements in the report that are sensitive Fabricious says, he doesn't believe it's necessary for it to be canned in its entirety as a result.
They could release the full report and redact a little bit of information about the precise equipment if that's an issue. A lot of defence experts have said everyone knows what's being used anyway but that would be the first step, and then perhaps on the basis of that then further inquiry would be warranted.Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the discussion
More from Business
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD
Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money ShowRead More
Sanlam profits jump threefold after a tough 3 years
The Money Show interviews CFO Abigail Mukhuba after Sanlam posts its half-year results.Read More
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts'
Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest decision was unlawful.Read More
'We must force rail devolution process to start' - CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
The City of Cape Town will be lodging an intergovernmental dispute against President Cyril Ramaphosa over railway devolution.Read More
Raymond Ackerman dies at 92
Pick n Pay - the company Ackerman founded in 1967 with his wife Wendy - expressed "profound sadness" regarding the death of "a visionary entrepreneur, humanitarian and a great South African".Read More
Tough times for SAB as consumers prioritise necessities above beer
People are not only spending less, they're reprioritising as economic reality bites says South African Breweries' Fatsani Banda.Read More
[WATCH] Amaboxoboxo! Eskort campaign on the ball amid flurry of Bok advertising
Branding expert Zetu Damane picks Eskort's #GoSpringbox campaign as her advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Do you have right to refuse scanning of your driver's license at gated complex?
On the one hand we have the POPI Act protecting our right to privacy, on the other security guards ask for our driver's license at business parks and residential estates - are we allowed to refuse?Read More
Business confidence regains some ground after steady decline since end of 2022
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence regained some ground in the third quarter of 2023, after a steady decline from Q4 of 2022.Read More
More from Politics
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly
In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel and benefits, and sanctioned him to apologise in the National Assembly, but he failed to attend.Read More
'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'
As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid.Read More
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties
The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.Read More
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption'
Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023.Read More
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa
At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.Read More
'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty
Under the belief that her suspension has been lifted after her impeachment inquiry concluded, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced on social media on Monday night that she planned to return to work on Tuesday.Read More
Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration
The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, reports of biased state media coverage and voter intimidationRead More
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime'
The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams.Read More