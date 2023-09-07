Streaming issues? Report here
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day?

7 September 2023 9:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SANDF
Cyril Ramaphosa
Simons town
The Money Show
UAE
Bruce Whitfield
Peter Fabricius
Russia Ukraine war
Lady R

It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the sudden appearance of the United Arab Emirates.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Peter Fabricius, foreign policy analyst and journalist.

South Africa was left feeling distinctly unsatisfied after President Cyril Ramaphosa's report back on the Lady R investigation.

The feeling remains that what we know of the official inquiry raises still more questions about the saga of the Russian cargo ship that docked at the Simon's Town naval base last December.

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder
FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

The inquiry found that no arms for Russia were loaded onto the Lady R, as contentiously alleged by US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety, but did confirm that the vessel offloaded what was described as military equipment.

The executive summary of the findings of the investigative panel contained limited information, however.

The Presidency said the following: "Due to the classified nature of the evidence that informed the report, the government will not publicly engage further on the substance of the report.”

RELATED: Full report into 'Lady R' will not be disclosed, says Ramaphosa

Perhaps the main question raised by the executive summary concerns the role of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), posit the writers of an article published on Daily Maverick.

And the biggest questions arise from the fact that the UAE was mentioned for the first time, the article reads.

It quotes African Defence Review director Darren Olivier, who pointed out that there were no National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) import permits from the UAE in 2018 or 2019.

RELATED: LISTEN Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia

The NCACC’s approval is required for any arms exports or imports, Olivier points out.

“The only import permit I can find from the UAE is in 2022, for ‘80 large-calibre artillery’, but it would be unusual for a permit to be only applied for so long after the contract was signed rather than applying for it earlier and asking for it to be extended as necessary if there are production delays."

Motheo Khoaripe gets more detail from foreign policy analyst and journalist Peter Fabricius, co-writer of the article.

The role of the UAE hadn't come up before, and suddenly this report said that these weapons or equipment that the Lady R unloaded in Simon's Town had come through a company in the UAE.

Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist

As far as I know they (UAE) don't make the kind of military gear that was imported... It seems it came from Russia but the question a lot of people are asking is why then was it necessary to go through the UAE.

Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist

The problem with the many questions that have now arisen about the inquiry, is that it throws doubt right across the board Fabricius says.

"It throws doubt not only on what was imported, but also what was exported."

"I'm not saying I personally believe we did in fact upload weapons for Russia or ammunition, but it would've been more persuasive if this report had been consistent and hadn't raised so many questions."

While he is aware that there may be elements in the report that are sensitive Fabricious says, he doesn't believe it's necessary for it to be canned in its entirety as a result.

They could release the full report and redact a little bit of information about the precise equipment if that's an issue. A lot of defence experts have said everyone knows what's being used anyway but that would be the first step, and then perhaps on the basis of that then further inquiry would be warranted.

Peter Fabricius, Foreign Policy Analyst and Journalist

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the discussion




