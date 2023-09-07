Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins
The exhilarating weeknight game show Deal or No Deal South Africa has captivated audiences across the country, providing ordinary citizens with unprecedented opportunities to change their lives.
Since its debut on SABC 1 on 6 March, Deal or No Deal South Africa has given away a total of R3 million to deserving South Africans trying to make ends meet and follow their dreams.
Watch the most life-changing, goosebumps-inducing, tear-jerking moments below.
@dealornodealza From R1 to R250 000 every week night, we’ve given away a total of R3 million in collaboration with @Lottostar SA ♬ original sound - Deal or No Deal SA
RELATED: Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins
RELATED: Mom takes home R50k on Deal Or No Deal SA: 'I did it for my kid's education'
RELATED: Bra Yandisa takes home R125k in SA’s second largest 'Deal or No Deal' win
RELATED: (WATCH) Dreams made with R1M won over 50 episodes of Deal or No Deal SA
Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30pm to 8pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Friday at 5:30pm.
To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.
Follow @DealorNoDealZA on social media for more.
Source : Screenshots from TikTok
More from Local
Inmates allegedly torched Kutama prison after torture allegations were ignored
Inmates at the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre allegedly started a fire after prison management ignored their concerns.Read More
"A long life, a life well-lived." Raymond Ackerman has done so much
Barbara Friedman remembers Raymond Ackerman and the legacy he leaves behind.Read More
[WATCH] Bruce Whitfield reflects on 'the guy that introduced supermarkets to SA'
Raymond Ackerman has passed away at the age of 92.Read More
It's a 'YES!' - WP rugby clubs in crucial equity deal vote
Former chairman WP Rugby board chair, Ebrahim Rasool says, the deal is the lifeline the ailing WP Rugby structure needs.Read More
CPT's occupied buildings undergo fire safety review after JHB fire tragedy
Ndifuna Ukwazi and Reclaim the City say they are reviewing fire safety protocols in two buildings occupied by activists in CPT.Read More
The missing 8: Customer shocked by MIA strawberry swirls on biscuits
Do you return to the shop and ask for a refund when dissatisfied?Read More
‘There is a religious obligation to vote’ – faith leaders
Religious leader in the country have expressed concern about the “moral crisis” South Africa is in, and want to see change.Read More
NSPCA lays criminal charge against Julius Malema for animal cruelty
Ahead of the EFF's 10th birthday celebrations in July, a video went viral on social media showing EFF leader Malema taking several jabs on the back of a cow's head using a knife.Read More
Irregular expenditure exemption a corruption loophole? Not so, says Treasury
Treasury says, the instruction is not intended to hide fruitless and wasteful expenditure nor to avoid accountability for it.Read More
More from Entertainment
Calling all musician buskers! The Beyond Busking Programme is open for auditions
Auditions for the Beyond Busking Programme will be held on 19 and 20 September - here's how to apply.Read More
American teen dies shortly after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
The challenge involves eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking something for relief.Read More
Freddie Mercury’s piano sells for a record £1.7 million in huge auction
Thousands of items belonging to Freddie Mercury was sold at a live auction on 6 September.Read More
[WATCH] Lira’s first performance since having a stroke leaves fans emotional
Lira suffered from a stroke which affected her ability to comprehend and communicate last year.Read More
Happy 80th birthday, Gloria Gaynor! The story of her disco hit ‘I Will Survive’
The massive hit almost didn't make it to the studio if it wasn't for Gloria Gaynor's passion.Read More
Joe Jonas files for 'amicable' divorce from Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce on Tuesday (5 September).Read More
Costa Titch’s manager gets the boot after posting eerie video on social media
The viral video, showing Titch out with friends, caused shock and confusion amongst fans.Read More
A sh#tty situation? Plane makes u-turn after passenger's explosive diarrhoea
Stomach-turning footage has gone viral since a plane made a u-turn from take-off as a passenger had explosive diarrhoea mid-air.Read More
Miley Cyrus funded Bangerz Tour and made R0 from it because 'fans deserved it'
It's reported that the singer and actress "didn't make a dime" from her 2014 Bangerz Tour.Read More