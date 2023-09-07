Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins





The exhilarating weeknight game show Deal or No Deal South Africa has captivated audiences across the country, providing ordinary citizens with unprecedented opportunities to change their lives.

Since its debut on SABC 1 on 6 March, Deal or No Deal South Africa has given away a total of R3 million to deserving South Africans trying to make ends meet and follow their dreams.

Watch the most life-changing, goosebumps-inducing, tear-jerking moments below.

Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30pm to 8pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Friday at 5:30pm.

To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.

