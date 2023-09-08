Streaming issues? Report here
Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape

8 September 2023 7:47 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Danny Masterson
convicted rapist

Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.

The ‘That 70s Show’ actor was convicted for two counts of rape earlier this year and will spend 30 years to life behind bars.

He was initially charged for raping three women in his home between 2001 and 2003.

This was during the height of his fame when he was playing Steven Hyde on the popular That 70s Show.

He pleaded not guilty to all three rapes.

RELATED: 'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson convicted for rape

According to BBC, the prosecutors argued that Masterson used his status within the Church of Scientology to try and avoid accountability for his crimes.

All three women were also members of the church at the time of the rapes.

His victims testified that Masterson had drugged their drinks without their knowledge before raping them.

He was found guilty of raping two of the women.

The third woman who came forward with rape allegations was a long-time girlfriend of Masterson, and a mistrial was declared as the jury was unable to reach a consensus.

FILE: US Actor Danny Masterson. Picture: Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV from Culver City via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: US Actor Danny Masterson. Picture: Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV from Culver City via Wikimedia Commons

One victim reportedly said he had shown absolutely no remorse for his crimes.

Masterson was accused in 2017, when the #MeToo movement was going viral, drawing attention to how ingrained sexual assault is in society.


This article first appeared on 702 : Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape




