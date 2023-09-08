



Africa Melane speaks with Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

The judge in the case said Gordhan’s indefinite delay of the approval of the sale of Mango was ‘irrational.’

The sale has been delayed for almost a year.

The airline’s shareholding minister now has 30 days to decide on the sale, and if he does not, the sale will go ahead regardless.

Furthermore, the court called Gordhan’s actions unlawful and unconstitutional.

Leitch says that this ruling shines a light on blockages in the Department of Public Enterprises.

Mango Airlines. Picture: facebook.com/FlyMangoSA

I think [Gordhan’s] actions are not irrational, but they are absolutely counterdevelopmental. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

He does not want to relinquish any of the state enterprises at all. I think he has been deliberately procrastinating. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

This article first appeared on 702 : Mango sale: 'Pravin Gordhan deliberately procrastinated'