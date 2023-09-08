Mango sale: 'Pravin Gordhan deliberately procrastinated'
Africa Melane speaks with Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.
The judge in the case said Gordhan’s indefinite delay of the approval of the sale of Mango was ‘irrational.’
The sale has been delayed for almost a year.
RELATED: DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'
The airline’s shareholding minister now has 30 days to decide on the sale, and if he does not, the sale will go ahead regardless.
Furthermore, the court called Gordhan’s actions unlawful and unconstitutional.
RELATED: Gordhan on Transnet: 'Patching a broken organisation takes time and effort'
Leitch says that this ruling shines a light on blockages in the Department of Public Enterprises.
I think [Gordhan’s] actions are not irrational, but they are absolutely counterdevelopmental.Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
He does not want to relinquish any of the state enterprises at all. I think he has been deliberately procrastinating.Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Listen to interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Mango sale: 'Pravin Gordhan deliberately procrastinated'
Source : Mango Airlines official Facebook page
More from Local
CPF spokesperson calls for process to be followed after Hanover Park murders
Two men were murdered in Hanover Park, in what some residents believe was a gang hit.Read More
Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South Africans to bear with the current power outages to reap the rewards in the future, while promising load shedding would be a thing of the past once government put its energy action plans into place.Read More
How fair trade coffee biz helps 'Bean There' do well while DOING GOOD
Business insights from Jonathan Robinson, founder of SA's first roaster of certified fair trade coffee, on The Money ShowRead More
Legal battle over Karpowerships: 'It's a 20-year decision, don't take shortcuts'
Another legal challenge is looming over Karpowerships in Saldanha Bay - environmental groups say Minister Barbara Creecy's latest decision was unlawful.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins
Inmates allegedly torched Kutama prison after torture allegations were ignored
Inmates at the Kutama-Sinthumule Correctional Centre allegedly started a fire after prison management ignored their concerns.Read More
"A long life, a life well-lived." Raymond Ackerman has done so much
Barbara Friedman remembers Raymond Ackerman and the legacy he leaves behind.Read More
[WATCH] Bruce Whitfield reflects on 'the guy that introduced supermarkets to SA'
Raymond Ackerman has passed away at the age of 92.Read More
It's a 'YES!' - WP rugby clubs in crucial equity deal vote
Former chairman WP Rugby board chair, Ebrahim Rasool says, the deal is the lifeline the ailing WP Rugby structure needs.Read More