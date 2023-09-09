AnHourWith musician Tinotenda “TiNO” Singe will take you down music memory lane





<span style="font-size:12.0pt;line-height:107%;font-family: "Arial Nova",sans-serif;mso-bidi-font-family:Calibri">This Sunday, Shona-speaking musician Tinotenda “TiNO” Singe is taking over our music playlist for the latest edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite, chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's, but also share the fondest memories those songs evoke.

TiNO is no stranger to chart-topping music.

He's making waves in the Afrikaans music industry with his 10-song album, Sterrekind which was released in November 2021

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia, featuring awesome tracks from the likes of Eric Clapton, Lionel Richie, and Police.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za |