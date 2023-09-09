Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
#AnHourWith musician Tinotenda "TiNO" Singe will take you down music memory lane

9 September 2023 12:00 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
#AnHourWith
Tino

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am, as our special guest takes you a on a nostalgic music journey.
anhourwith-tino-social-960x960png

<span style="font-size:12.0pt;line-height:107%;font-family: "Arial Nova",sans-serif;mso-bidi-font-family:Calibri">This Sunday, Shona-speaking musician Tinotenda “TiNO” Singe is taking over our music playlist for the latest edition of #AnHourWith.

He's making waves in the Afrikaans music industry with his 10-song album, Sterrekind which was released in November 2021

TiNO is no stranger to chart-topping music.

He's making waves in the Afrikaans music industry with his 10-song album, Sterrekind which was released in November 2021

ALSO READ: Meet Tino, the Shona-speaking musician who sings in Afrikaans

Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia, featuring awesome tracks from the likes of Eric Clapton, Lionel Richie, and Police.

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za |




