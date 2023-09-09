#AnHourWith musician Tinotenda “TiNO” Singe will take you down music memory lane
<span style="font-size:12.0pt;line-height:107%;font-family: "Arial Nova",sans-serif;mso-bidi-font-family:Calibri">This Sunday, Shona-speaking musician Tinotenda “TiNO” Singe is taking over our music playlist for the latest edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their favourite, chart-topping music from the 80's and 90's, but also share the fondest memories those songs evoke.
TiNO is no stranger to chart-topping music.
He's making waves in the Afrikaans music industry with his 10-song album, Sterrekind which was released in November 2021
ALSO READ: Meet Tino, the Shona-speaking musician who sings in Afrikaans
Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia, featuring awesome tracks from the likes of Eric Clapton, Lionel Richie, and Police.
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday for the ultimate throwback hour... Only on CapeTalk.
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za |
More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk
Spend #AnHourWith singer Kyle September this Sunday on a nostalgic music journey
Every Sunday from 10am we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest to take you on a trip down music memory lane.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith actor David Johnson on Sunday for a nostalgic music journey
Tune into CapeTalk between 10-11am every Sunday for a trip down memory lane with a South African celebrity, playing the best music from the 80's & 90's.Read More
Real Housewives van die Wynlande's Candice Bester takes over CapeTalk airwaves
Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith showbiz extraordinaire Alistair Izobell this Sunday
Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest.Read More
Tune in on Sunday to spend #AnHourWith SA actor & playwright Carlo Daniels
On Sunday at 10am, Carlo Daniels will play his favourite 80s and 90s hits.Read More
Actress Athina Jansen shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk
On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Athina Jansen.Read More
Get ready for #AnHourWith, hosted by South African actor Liam Bosman on Sunday
Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest.Read More
TV and radio presenter Ricky Schroeder spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk
Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over the keys to our playlist to a special South African guest for just one hour.Read More
TV Presenter, model Marciel Hopkin shares her 80s and 90s jams on CapeTalk
Every Sunday from 10-11 am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour.Read More