'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says while some politicians are blaming the apartheid regime for the systematic challenges in some sectors of the country, it's the African National Congress (ANC) that has brought democracy into disrepute.
Malema addressed members at the party's two-day election workshop in Boksburg on Thursday - where he announced the preparations for the 2024 national elections.
Last week, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu came under fire after blaming apartheid spatial planning for the Marshalltown fire tragedy.
More than 70 people were killed after a fire ripped through a run-down, five-story building in the Johannesburg CBD.
Malema argued that those in the minister's position and the ANC have had 30 years to fix the inner-city housing crisis.
“The so-called liberators proved unpreparedness when a building burns in the City of Johannesburg, a building that they have allowed to collapse, degenerate and succumb to hijacking and they turn around and blame apartheid and foreign nationals.”
Malema added that South Africans do not owe the governing party any loyalty when it comes to next year's polls.
“We owe them nothing! We don’t owe them anything! We have actually honoured them by electing them in 1994. For 30 years we have been thanking them and 30 years is enough.”
ALSO READ:
*Joburg CBD fire: ActionSA wants state to be charged with culpable homicide
* 'There needs to be law and order in the inner city' - Ramaphosa on JHB CBD fire
-
Joburg CBD fire: 62 out of 74 bodies burnt beyond recognition - GP Health Dept
-
Firefighter says Joburg CBD fire scene the worst of his 50-year career
This article first appeared on EWN : 'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC
Source : EFF
More from Politics
Lady R report: Why has the UAE entered the equation late in the day?
It's felt that the 'executive summary' of the inquiry into the Lady R docking has raised yet more questions, one of which is the sudden appearance of the United Arab Emirates.Read More
Mosebenzi Zwane faces more punishment after failing to appear before Parly
In March, Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests found Zwane guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel and benefits, and sanctioned him to apologise in the National Assembly, but he failed to attend.Read More
'Ramaphosa and his Ministers are giving apartheid credit it does not deserve'
As we near the next election, the ANC - in power for three decades - wants voters to link SA's current crises to apartheid.Read More
ATM wants secret vote on Mkhwebane to prevent MPs being coerced by parties
The African Transformation Movement is calling for a secret ballot over Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Section 194 committee report.Read More
Book on our '2 agricultures' is for 'everyone that cares about bettering SA'
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo talks about his latest book 'A Country of Two Agricultures: The Disparities, the Challenges, the Solutions'.Read More
'Public Procurement Bill fails to address the complete reality of corruption'
Parliament has called for comments on the Public Procurement Bill, due on 11 September 2023.Read More
'Focus on what we've done and not what we've failed to do' – Ramaphosa
At the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto review, Cyril Ramaphosa told voters to focus on the party's success over the past 30 years.Read More
'Mkhwebane's suspension remains effective' despite plan to report for duty
Under the belief that her suspension has been lifted after her impeachment inquiry concluded, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced on social media on Monday night that she planned to return to work on Tuesday.Read More
Ramaphosa to attend Zimbabwe's president-elect Mnangagwa's inauguration
The Zimbabwean elections were marred by controversy - including issues with the voters’ roll, the banning of opposition rallies, reports of biased state media coverage and voter intimidationRead More