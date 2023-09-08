Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC

8 September 2023 9:31 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
African National Congress
Julius Malema
Lindiwe Zulu
Joburg CBD fire
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africans do not owe the governing party any loyalty when it comes to the 2024 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says while some politicians are blaming the apartheid regime for the systematic challenges in some sectors of the country, it's the African National Congress (ANC) that has brought democracy into disrepute.

Malema addressed members at the party's two-day election workshop in Boksburg on Thursday - where he announced the preparations for the 2024 national elections.

Last week, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu came under fire after blaming apartheid spatial planning for the Marshalltown fire tragedy.

More than 70 people were killed after a fire ripped through a run-down, five-story building in the Johannesburg CBD.

Malema argued that those in the minister's position and the ANC have had 30 years to fix the inner-city housing crisis.

“The so-called liberators proved unpreparedness when a building burns in the City of Johannesburg, a building that they have allowed to collapse, degenerate and succumb to hijacking and they turn around and blame apartheid and foreign nationals.”

Malema added that South Africans do not owe the governing party any loyalty when it comes to next year's polls.

“We owe them nothing! We don’t owe them anything! We have actually honoured them by electing them in 1994. For 30 years we have been thanking them and 30 years is enough.”

ALSO READ:

*Joburg CBD fire: ActionSA wants state to be charged with culpable homicide

* 'There needs to be law and order in the inner city' - Ramaphosa on JHB CBD fire


This article first appeared on EWN : 'We owe them nothing, 30 years is enough,' says Malema on ANC




