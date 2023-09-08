Rugby World Cup: "They won't see us coming." David O’Sullivan predicts finals
As excitement mounts ahead of the start of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Lester Kiewit chats with David O’Sullivan, author of Rassie Erasmus’ biography.
The clock is ticking and the excitement on #BokFriday is palpable as the Rugby World Cup kicks off later today.
France will take on New Zealand at 9.15pm, while the Springboks tackle Scotland on Sunday, 17.45pm.
As most South Africans unite for their home country's kick-offs and hope for another World Cup win, O'Sullivan says, South African's have "justified confidence" in our home team.
They won't see us coming. What we've got is less hubris and more justified confidence as a country and team.David O’Sullivan, Author - Rassie Erasmus' Biography
O'Sullivan continues to share that it will take tiny margins like getting yellow or red cards from referees to turn a game on it's head so anything can happen.
"I think that world rugby has a problem because players are still getting used to tackle laws which will impact how scores tally up, but I see this tournament possibly be decided on a 50/50", says O'Sullivan.
O'Sullivan predicts that France and the Bokke will make it through to the finals.
The French go in as favourites because they're the home team and I think we'll play them in the final.David O’Sullivan, Author - Rassie Erasmus' Biography
Both Kiewit and O'Sullivan agree that the squad playing in this world cup is untouchable as they're "the greatest squad of South African rugby players in history" paving the way for the next generation of players.
