Want to watch the rugby somewhere vibey? Check out this authentic French spot
Want to experience 'gees' and French hospitality while watching the Rugby World Cup? Watch the games, including the opening match at Alliance Francaise du Cap at 155 Loop Street.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Thierry Lagnau, director of Alliance Francaise du Cap.
Lagnau says the venue will be open for 'rugby gees' and entry is free so it's a "cheap way to enjoy the excitement."
As world cup tensions and excitement build up all around the world cup - Lagnau says South Africans and tourists are welcome to pop around at 7.45 pm when doors open ahead of the opening ceremony at 8pm and the first kick-off at about 9pm.
French attire is encouraged while French and South African wines and beers will be available to drink.
French sausages, and proudly South African biltong will be served to celebrate France and South Africa in the best snacking way, says Lagnau.
The venue only holds about 200 people so get here early to secure your spot.
