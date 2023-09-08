CPF spokesperson calls for process to be followed after Hanover Park murders





Clarence Ford speaks with Yaseen Johaar, Spokesperson for the Hanover Park Community Policing Forum.

Hafith Taufeeq Cummings and Hafith Umar Majiet were shot and killed on Wednesday.

Resident in Hanover Park say the alleged shooter is a hitman for the infamous Americans gang in the township.

Johaar says, at this point they cannot confirm what the reason for the murder were.

He adds that while there are some people claiming they do know who the shooter was, they cannot resort to mob justice and the legal process must be followed.

Police at the crime scene where Umar Majiet and his cousin Toufeeq Cummings were shot and killed in Hanover Park on Wednesday, 6 September 2023. Picture: Supplied

We all know that there are processes and if we as society are not going to be bound by these processes, it is just going to cause more havoc. Yaseen Johaar, Spokesperson - Hanover Park Community Policing Forum

