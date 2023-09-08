Man divorces wife after catching her cheating on Google Maps Street View





Mandy Wiener speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including Google cam footage resulting in a divorce in Peru.

A Peruvian woman was caught cheating on her husband via a Google Maps Street View camera.

He got a little more than he bargained for when he checked out a Street View of the capital Lima on and saw his wife cuddling up to another man on a bench.

Although her face was blurred (in accordance with Google Maps regulations), her husband was able to recognise her by her clothing, the UK’s Express reports.

Even though the photo that he saw was actually from Google Maps photos from 10 years ago, she confessed to the romantic rendezvous [and] they are now divorced. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent.

