Sexual consent: 'the reason doesn't matter, if the person says stop, you STOP'
Clement Manyathela speaks with Dr. Elna Rudolph, Sexologist and Clinical Head of My Sexual Health and President of The World Association for Sexual Health
September is Sexual Awareness Month and this year the spotlight is being shone on consent.
Consent is the foundation of any healthy sexual encounter, whether it be the first time you’re with someone, or it is the hundredth time with your spouse.
It is not just about seeking permission or agreement, it is about creating a space where you and your partner feel safe, comfortable, and respected.
Every single person has the right to decide whether or not they want to have sex, with whom, and when, and should always be given the opportunity to act on those boundaries.
RELATED: World Sexual Health Day: 'Everybody has the right to safe, consensual pleasure'
The requirements for sexual consent are that it must be voluntary, informed, and enthusiastic. It is not simply the absence of a ‘no’.
Every sexual encounter that happens outside of that context is illegal.Elna Rudolph, Sexologist/Clinical Head - My Sexual Health
Regardless of your relationship to the other person, whether you are partners, married, or strangers, forcing sex after they say no is sexual assault, and they have every right to say no.
In addition to this, consent to one specific act is not consent to anything else and either party should be able to withdraw consent at any time.
It does not matter what the reason is, if the person says stop you stop.Elna Rudolph, Sexologist/Clinical Head - My Sexual Health
For example, consent to kissing is not consent to things moving further and consent to sex in the past is not consent to sex in the future.
RELATED: Tips on how to set sexual boundaries in your relationship
While some people in relationships may be able to rely on non-verbal cues, if you are at all unsure, Rudolph says it is always best to get verbal consent as this is the clearest.
If it seems like the person is unable to maintain eye contact with you or it seems like the person is uncomfortable in any way you do need to first get that verbal consent to go on.Elna Rudolph, Sexologist/Clinical Head - My Sexual Health
She adds that arousal is not consent, and you should not keep trying to push someone to have sex or ‘coerce’ them if they say no.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Sexual consent: 'the reason doesn't matter, if the person says stop, you STOP'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/couple_bed.html?sti=m175u301p87ha0tfqf|&mediapopup=116328084
More from Lifestyle
Contemplating going on a cruise? We've got the low-down to help you get started
From pricing to entertainment, Travel Journalist, and Photographer, Iga Motylska shares her tips.Read More
[LISTEN] Sexual Health Month and consent: The importance of F.R.I.E.S
How empowered do you feel to communicate your wants and needs?Read More
Knee pain: Why it happens and how you can fix it
While it's common, it doesn't mean that you have to live with it.Read More
Man divorces wife after catching her cheating on Google Maps Street View
The Peruvian man got a little more than he bargained for when he checked Google Maps.Read More
My ‘self-experiment’ comparing a vegan diet vs eating meat – Here's what I found
As I write this, nine months after the experiment finished, I’m still a committed vegan. Here's why.Read More
The top 10 most rugby OBSESSED countries, that may just surprise you
As rugby world cup season officially kicks off, the rugby spirit is in the air all around the world.Read More
South Africa’s great white sharks are changing locations. Here's why...
Conserving great white sharks is vital because they have a pivotal role in marine ecosystems.Read More
Inside the pages of 'Coloured': Understanding complexities of Coloured culture
Have you been told that you're not black enough or white enough? This book is for you.Read More
4 expert tips to protect your money from inflation
Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital explains how you can beat inflation through smart investments.Read More