Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide





Pippa Hudson speaks to Cato Louw, resident sports broadcaster who explains (simply) some basics about the Rugby World Cup for those of us who want to watch for the vibes. Listen below.

The first thing you need to know is that sport and rugby in South Africa is a nation builder so when it comes to the Rugby World Cup in particular, most South Africans are excited and the emotions are palpable!

So, if you've been bitten by the excitement bug but know absolutely nothing about the game, Louw shares what you need to know:

• The Rugby World Cup happens every four years. This year's kick-off happens tonight at 9pm on SABC and SuperSport (201 and 211 on DStv) with France taking on New Zealand.

RELATED: SABC BUYS RIGHTS TO BROADCAST (SOME) RUGBY WORLD CUP GAMES JUST BEFORE KICK-OFF

• The Springboks' first match happens on Sunday against Scotland at 5.45pm.

RELATED: EVERYTHING TO PLAY FOR AS THE SPRINGBOKS FACE SCOTLAND ON SUNDAY #RWC2023

• The world cup takes place over eight weeks until 28 October.

• South Africans wear 'Bok jerseys' which is a green and gold Springboks t-shirt in support of their home team - the Springboks particularly on Fridays which has been dubbed #BokFridays.

• France is the host of this year's world cup. The team is also a "hot favourite" that might take the win given their form and home advantage, says Louw.

• New Zealand and South Africa have won previous World Cups, three times. If South Africa wins this year it will be a "history making moment", winning with four titles which is the most of all countries.

• Make sure you cheer for the right team - the Springboks (AKA, the Bokke) are South Africa's home team and they're the guys in green and gold.

RELATED: FOUR SOUTH AFRICANS JOIN THE RUGBY WORLD CUP MATCH OFFICIAL PANEL

• The Springbok's squad is made up of 33 members which is bigger than its been before. Louw says that it makes sense so fresh legs can be swapped in and out of a game over the world cup.

• The concept of a game of Rugby is simple: two teams try and gain the most points in 80 minutes by trying to score points in the other team's half.

• The ball can never be passed forward only backwards or perpendicular, a team can only advance by passing or kicking the ball.

• Any team can win the ball at any time, this is usually done by the forward pack which consists of eight players, you also have a Back-line which consists of seven player - 15 altogether. • The forward pack is made up of Two Props (1and 3), one Hooker (2), Two Locks (4-5) and Three Loose forwards (6,7,8). The Back-line is up made up by the Scrum Half (9), Fly-Half (10), Left-wing (11), Inside-center (12), Outside-Center (13), Right-Wing (14) and the Full-Back (15).

• Scoring is called a try which = five points.

• A try is scored when the ball is grounded over the opponents’ goal-line in the in-goal area.

• People have been stressed about the controversial strategy: using seven forwards and one back-line player which can be dubbed as "risky" or being "innovative."

• Louw is betting on the Bokke because local is lekker but notes that it's going to be "one of the most competitive world cups in history."

RELATED: RUGBY WORLD CUP: "THEY WON'T SEE US COMING." DAVID O’SULLIVAN PREDICTS FINALS

Other technical game basics you might need to know are...

Five key rules

1) No shoulder pads or helmets in rugby.

2) The ball must be pitched backwards to your teammates.

3) There is no blocking to assist your runner.

4) Everyone runs with the ball and tackles equally. ...

5) When you are tackled you have one second to let go of the ball and purposely “fumble” the ball.

How scoring works beyond tries:

In rugby, scoring can be done with tries or with the following:

Penalty = Three points A penalty try can be awarded if a player would have scored a try but for foul play by the opposition. A penalty try is now worth seven points with no conversion attempted.

Conversion = Two points After scoring a try, that team can attempt to add two further points by kicking the ball over the crossbar and between the posts from a place in line with where the try was scored.

The conversion kick can be taken either as a place kick (from the ground) or a drop kick. In rugby sevens, due to the amount of time available for the conversion, drop kicks are taken, as shown in the video opposite.

Drop goal - Three points A drop goal is scored when a player kicks for goal in open play by dropping the ball onto the ground and kicking it on the half-volley.

RELATED: WHAT HAPPENS IN PARIS STAYS IN PARIS! RACHEL KOLISI TAKES SA WITH HER TO FRANCE

Other words you might hear during the game:

Yellow card: This is meant to punish players who play the game too aggressively and break rules - for this you get 10 minutes on the bench.

Red card: This behaviour warrants the referee sending players off the field.

Bunker review system: You might hear this one a lot and it's a technical system that monitors the referee's or umpires decisions to determine if a player's behaviour is foul or not without pausing or interrupting the game.

This system can also be used to upgrade a player's yellow card to a red card.

TMO: This is when referees refer back to a specific moment in the game with captured video footage in slow motion. It's used to determine wins and must take place within eight minutes.

And that's it!

Of course, the most important thing to remember is to have FUN while watching.