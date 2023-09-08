[LISTEN] Sexual Health Month and consent: The importance of F.R.I.E.S





Wasanga Mehana interviews Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist, Couples Sex Therapist, and Relationship Expert.

Sexual Health Month is celebrated every September and is used as a way to create awareness and highlight the importance of sexual health and sexual well-being.

Earlier this month on 4 September, World Sexual Health Day was celebrated with the theme being 'Consent', a crucial element of any healthy sexual encounter.

Dr Eve describes consent as F.R.I.E.S:

F: Freely given – Your choice is made without any pressure, manipulation or influence from alcohol or drugs.

R: Reversible – Even if you have said yes and given your consent, you have every right to change your mind at any time.

I: Informed – Only you can give consent to what goes on. For example, if your partner refuses to make use of a condom, you have the right to deny consent.

E: Enthusiastic – The lights need to be on. This means that partners need to be face to face in order to give consent. Even though you might be saying yes verbally, your body language might be saying something else. This is important to acknowledge when giving consent. If your body indicates a 'no', then no means no.

S: Specific – You need to be specific as to what your boundaries are.

Dr Eve notes that consent is not only applicable in intimate scenarios, but in relationships with friends and family.

Your body is going to be the only way that is showing actually 'no, even though I'm saying yes, because yes is what's kept me alive'. Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist, Couples Sex Therapist and Relationship Expert

Consent / Pexels: Vie Studio

She adds that consent is and needs to be taught from a young age – This so that when they reach an intimate space, they're equipped with the necessary tools to set boundaries.

Additionally, Dr Eve says that for those who have experienced some form of sexual trauma, saying 'no' may be more dangerous than giving consent.

Lastly, Dr Eve poses the question: How empowered do you feel to communicate your wants and needs?

You have every right to say no at any time. Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist, Couples Sex Therapist and Relationship Expert

