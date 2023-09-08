Contemplating going on a cruise? We've got the low-down to help you get started





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Iga Motylska, Travel Journalist and Photographer.

Motylska undertook her first-ever cruise earlier this year and the footage is breath-taking.

The 8-day cruise started from Vancouver in Canada and made its way up to icy Anchorage in Alaska.

If you've been contemplating going a cruise but don't know where to start, this is everything you need to know as a first-time cruiser, according to Motylska.

Choosing a cruise liner

If you're someone that gets overwhelmed in large crowds, opting for a small or medium cruise ship may be better-suited to you, says Motylska.

She adds that if you choose a 'free-style' cruise, every last detail will be customised to your interests, preferences, and budget.

Alternatively, you also have the option of exploring independently.

Pricing

Motylska says that depending on which cruise liner you use, some may have some specials.

She recommends booking nine to 24 months in advance as some offer early bird specials.

Talking specifically about the Norwegian Cruise Line, Motylska says that they're making travelling for single individuals more affordable and accessible by doing away with surcharges.

The sooner you book, the greater discounts you get. Iga Motylska, Travel Journalist and Photographer

Will I get bored?

Absolutely not, says Motylska.

She adds that there's so much to do onboard, from lectures to dance classes, activities for the kids, and some quiet time for the parents at the spa, there's something for everyone.

If you're someone who prefers your quiet, personal time, Motylska recommends getting a cabin with a balcony to enjoy the picturesque scenery.

On the other hand, if you're someone that loves to take part in every activity and don't plan on spending too much time in your room, getting an inside cabin might be more up your alley, as it will be cheaper than a balcony cabin, says Motylska.

I thought that someone might get bored...there is no chance because there is so much daily entertainment. Iga Motylska, Travel Journalist and Photographer

