



DURBAN - The Presidency has described Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as an outstanding political and traditional leader.

The 95-year-old passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the senior prince played a big role in the country’s transition to democracy.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya:

“Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation, including the ebbs and flows of our liberation struggle, the transition which secured our freedom in 1994 and our political dispensation."

The senior prince spent over a month in hospital, after being admitted due to prolonged back pain. He suffered other health complications while in hospital and also spent some time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He turned 95 while in a hospital bed, with his passing coming exactly a week after he was discharged.

Buthelezi’s death coincides with the reed dance ceremony which he officiates as the Zulu traditional prime minister.

Meanwhile, members of the Inkatha Freedom Party were set to make their way to Buthelezi's home on Saturday morning,

In a statement, the party thanked the statesman for his immeasurable years of service to the country and the Zulu nation.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa on Buthelezi's passing: 'An outstanding political and cultural leader'