Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.
- Open Book Festival
- BTE Pop-Up Market
- Rising Stars of South African Stand-up Comedy
The Open Book Festival is taking place from 8 -10 September 2023.
The three-day gathering of readers and writers is being held at various venues with the hub at the District Six Museum’s Homecoming Centre.
"Open Book Festival has from its inception aimed to create safe spaces where meaningful conversations can take place through the lens of books. We curate events that allow robust discussions focused on some of the challenges we face as South African and global citizens."
Click here for the festival programme.
It is important to note that you will need to book and produce a ticket at the door even where an event is free.
To book your tickets, click here.
Get ready for an "unforgettable journey of flavours and fun" at the Best Thing Ever Boutique (BTE) pop-up market.
The market takes place at Simons in Groot Constantia on Saturday (9 September 2023).
"Our pop-up market brings together the most amazing crafts and creations from local vendors, paired with mouthwatering delicacies that will leave you in awe."
A night of great laughs awaits you at the Rising Stars of South African Stand-up Comedy show happening on Saturday (9 September 2023) at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice.
The show features Arlene Petersen, Khanyisa Jam Jam, Prince M'Baya and Wesley Paulse.
The four have been described as funny, fresh, talented and witty.
Click here for more information.
*Scroll up to listen to more info about the above mentioned events.
Source : https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/EventCategories.aspx?itemid=1532822574
More from Lifestyle
Contemplating going on a cruise? We've got the low-down to help you get started
From pricing to entertainment, Travel Journalist, and Photographer, Iga Motylska shares her tips.Read More
[LISTEN] Sexual Health Month and consent: The importance of F.R.I.E.S
How empowered do you feel to communicate your wants and needs?Read More
Sexual consent: 'the reason doesn't matter, if the person says stop, you STOP'
Whether you are in a long-term committed relationship, or enjoying a one-night stand, express consent for sex is always essential.Read More
Knee pain: Why it happens and how you can fix it
While it's common, it doesn't mean that you have to live with it.Read More
Man divorces wife after catching her cheating on Google Maps Street View
The Peruvian man got a little more than he bargained for when he checked Google Maps.Read More
My ‘self-experiment’ comparing a vegan diet vs eating meat – Here's what I found
As I write this, nine months after the experiment finished, I’m still a committed vegan. Here's why.Read More
The top 10 most rugby OBSESSED countries, that may just surprise you
As rugby world cup season officially kicks off, the rugby spirit is in the air all around the world.Read More
South Africa’s great white sharks are changing locations. Here's why...
Conserving great white sharks is vital because they have a pivotal role in marine ecosystems.Read More
Inside the pages of 'Coloured': Understanding complexities of Coloured culture
Have you been told that you're not black enough or white enough? This book is for you.Read More