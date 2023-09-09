Streaming issues? Report here
The Day Trip
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

9 September 2023 9:12 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
SJ's Top Picks

Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

  • Open Book Festival
  • BTE Pop-Up Market
  • Rising Stars of South African Stand-up Comedy

The Open Book Festival is taking place from 8 -10 September 2023.

The three-day gathering of readers and writers is being held at various venues with the hub at the District Six Museum’s Homecoming Centre.

"Open Book Festival has from its inception aimed to create safe spaces where meaningful conversations can take place through the lens of books. We curate events that allow robust discussions focused on some of the challenges we face as South African and global citizens."

Click here for the festival programme.

It is important to note that you will need to book and produce a ticket at the door even where an event is free.

To book your tickets, click here.

Get ready for an "unforgettable journey of flavours and fun" at the Best Thing Ever Boutique (BTE) pop-up market.

The market takes place at Simons in Groot Constantia on Saturday (9 September 2023).

"Our pop-up market brings together the most amazing crafts and creations from local vendors, paired with mouthwatering delicacies that will leave you in awe."

A night of great laughs awaits you at the Rising Stars of South African Stand-up Comedy show happening on Saturday (9 September 2023) at the Protea Hotel Fire & Ice.

The show features Arlene Petersen, Khanyisa Jam Jam, Prince M'Baya and Wesley Paulse.

The four have been described as funny, fresh, talented and witty.

Click here for more information.

*Scroll up to listen to more info about the above mentioned events.




