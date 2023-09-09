World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks





Screengrab from Ndlovu Youth Choir's 'World in Union' video on Facebook

The renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir released their cover of 'World in Union' for the opening of the Rugby World Cup in France on Friday.

The combination of the beloved South African group and the RWC anthem is a winner!

PJ Powers famously performed the song at the opening of the 1995 World Cup in Cape Town for an international television audience.

The '95 tournament marked South Africa's first World Cup win, and then-president Nelson Mandela was there to celebrate with the team and with the country.

The youth choir, like many rugby fans and pundits alike, are convinced the Boks are ready to retain their 2019 title at the much-anticipated 2023 competition.

"We are behind the Springboks in their quest to defend their crown and bring the trophy home - where it belongs" they wrote on their Facebook page.

Listen to the Ndlovu Youth Choir's stirring rendition of the rugby anthem below:

Go Bokke!!