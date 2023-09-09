'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'





Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviews political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson of the Public Service Commission.

Tributes are pouring in for Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and traditional Zulu prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his death in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Buthelezi was 95 years old.

In his tribute, President Cyril Ramaphosa described the former statesman as an outstanding leader who played a big role in South Africa’s transition to democracy.

She asks Prof. Fikeni about the legacy Buthelezi leaves behind as a sometimes controversial political figure.

Like him or dislike him, agree with him or disagree with him, he's been one of the most consequential impactful leaders in the South African history dating back to the time of apartheid homeland politics, back to the traditional leadership especially in KwaZulu-Natal... Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson - Public Service Commission

...and into the politics of negotiations, the government of national unity, the parliamentary politics in South Africa and through his formation of the Inkatha Freedom Party. Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson - Public Service Commission

Professor Fikeni notes that Buthelezi was one of those prominent South African leaders who at a certain stage received invitations from world leaders like Margaret Thatcher and Kenneth Kaunda

This was because they knew he was a force to be reckoned with Fikeni says, whether they agreed or disagreed with some of his approaches.

While this is a time for the country to remember the IFP founder, what impact is his death likely to have on the political landscape in the future?

Prof. Fikeni says Buthelezi created some stability and certainty in the kingdom of KwaZulu-Natal, especially during the traumatic transition when King Zwelethini and Queen Mantfombi passed away in quick succession.

How the current king will consolidate or how his opponents may... challenge him will be largely because Buthelezi is no longer there to play the role, but he had established a base. Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson - Public Service Commission

With the IFP as well, he created this as a strong force which could not be ignored and which has been experiencing some resurgence of late. (It's about) how they rally around his legacy... or fragment that very IFP that is there. Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson - Public Service Commission

The question with the IFP is how they will rally around Buthelezi's legacy or whether they will fragment the very party that is there, Fikeni says.

So that is the legacy that he will leave behind having established this and having been respected right across the political spectrum, and right across society as one of the elders who had seen South Africa through different ages. Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson - Public Service Commission

