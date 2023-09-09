Streaming issues? Report here
How to take care of your kidneys - damage can happen with no symptoms

Professor Errol Gottlich shares advice on how to take care of your kidneys, which is critically important for your well-being.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King talks to paediatric nephrologist Professor Errol Gottlich, manager of the Discovery Health KidneyCare Programme.

It's critically important for your well-being to look after your kidneys Image: @ fauzi89/123rf.com
It's critically important for your well-being to look after your kidneys Image: @ fauzi89/123rf.com

We tend to take our kidneys for granted, but the health of these organs is critically important to our well-being.

As Kidney Awareness Week draws to a close, Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets some insight from paediatric nephrologist Professor Errol Gottlich, manager of the KidneyCare Programme at Discovery Health.

Outlining the function of these fist-sized organs (each weighing 120-150 grams) in our bodies, Prof. Gottlich notes that they have multiple purposes.

We all secrete a fair amount of urine per day, and in that process the kidneys are really balancing the fluid environment within your body. They also balances the electrolytes within your body... but have a lot of other functions as well.

Prof. Errol Gottlich, Manager - Discovery Health KidneyCare Programme

They ensure that your bones are nice and strong by balancing the calcium and phosphate and Vitamin D process within your body... Another critical function is in fact normalising your blood pressure.

Prof. Errol Gottlich, Manager - Discovery Health KidneyCare Programme

He emphasizes that kidney disease is often silent and it's important that we are aware of this.

While a certain number of children are born with congenital abnormalities of the kidney and bladder which predispose them to long-term kidney disease, there are many acquired conditions that cause this as well.

Around the world and in South Africa as well, the main two drivers of kidney disease are diabetes and hypertension Gottlich says.

That does it really below the surface in the sense that kidney disease from those two conditions is insidious. It happens over time with no real symptoms, you don't feel pain in your kidneys but there is chronic damage to the blood vessels within the kidneys, and they become affected over time.

Prof. Errol Gottlich, Manager - Discovery Health KidneyCare Programme

the prevalence is far higher than people think. We believe that about one in ten people worldwide do suffer some degree of kidney disease, while not necessarily kidney failure.

Prof. Errol Gottlich, Manager - Discovery Health KidneyCare Programme

How you can look after your kidneys:

● Ensure regular exercise (Exercise for 30 minutes, five days a week - even just a brisk walk)

● Eat a balanced, healthy diet of unprocessed, fresh foods with no more than a teaspoon of added salt per day

● Regularly check and control your blood sugar

● Regularly check and control your blood pressure

● Drink an appropriate amount of fluids (Your doctor will explain how to adjust your fluid intake if you have kidney, heart or liver disease)

● Don’t smoke (Smoking slows the flow of blood to the kidneys)

● Don’t take over-the-counter pain or anti-inflammatory pills regularly (Long-term,frequent use of medicine like Ibuprofen can harm your kidneys)

● Get your kidney function checked regularly if you have any of the ‘high-risk’ factors (E.g. diabetes, high blood pressure, a family history of kidney disease, being overweight or obese)

Listen to the detailed conversation in the interview audio at the top of the article




