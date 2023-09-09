Recharging your parenting: ‘We make better choices when we're energised’
Jonathan Fairbairn was in conversation with human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush.
Listen to the conversation below.
From school runs to extra mural activities and everything in between, wherever you might find yourself in your parenting journey, you are probably going through the most and feeling run down.
So, as Spring is upon us, and just like you would normally go on a spring-cleaning spree at this time, why not reboot before the silly season kicks in?
We make better parenting choices when we're energised and worse choices when we are tired and stressed.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Bush shares some battery-boosting tips:
1. Learn how to power nap (wherever you are)
2. Get moving (be physically active)
3. Make yourself supportable by connecting with other people (a lot of other people are going through the same stuff as you)
There are three questions that really underpin all our relationships - with adults and with our children. Do you see me, do you hear me, am I important to you? Every child is asking these three questions without knowing it, non-verbally, subconsciously every day of their life to each of their parents.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
As a parent, your role is to be able to answer those in actions or words so that your child really understands how important they are to you.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Recharging your parenting: ‘We make better choices when we're energised’
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71992978_unhappy-young-african-couple-facing-financial-stress-black-man-in-spectacles-holding-notification-in.html?term=eviction%2Bfamily%2Bblack&vti=n9nhvukc1vqu6y31wb-1-11
More from Lifestyle
World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks
The beloved South African choir released a stirring rendition of the Rugby World Cup anthem as the tournament kicked off in France.Read More
Reliable mechanics are hard to come by. Here are some tips to finding a good one
Many people have had horrible experiences with mechanics.Read More
Good oral health is not just about brushing your teeth for 2 minutes
It's reported that an estimated 90% of South Africans experience gum disease at some point.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.Read More
Contemplating going on a cruise? We've got the low-down to help you get started
From pricing to entertainment, Travel Journalist, and Photographer, Iga Motylska shares her tips.Read More
[LISTEN] Sexual Health Month and consent: The importance of F.R.I.E.S
How empowered do you feel to communicate your wants and needs?Read More
Sexual consent: 'the reason doesn't matter, if the person says stop, you STOP'
Whether you are in a long-term committed relationship, or enjoying a one-night stand, express consent for sex is always essential.Read More
Knee pain: Why it happens and how you can fix it
While it's common, it doesn't mean that you have to live with it.Read More
Man divorces wife after catching her cheating on Google Maps Street View
The Peruvian man got a little more than he bargained for when he checked Google Maps.Read More