Recharging your parenting: ‘We make better choices when we're energised’





Jonathan Fairbairn was in conversation with human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush.

From school runs to extra mural activities and everything in between, wherever you might find yourself in your parenting journey, you are probably going through the most and feeling run down.

So, as Spring is upon us, and just like you would normally go on a spring-cleaning spree at this time, why not reboot before the silly season kicks in?

Copyright : fizkes / 123rf

We make better parenting choices when we're energised and worse choices when we are tired and stressed. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Bush shares some battery-boosting tips:

1. Learn how to power nap (wherever you are)

2. Get moving (be physically active)

3. Make yourself supportable by connecting with other people (a lot of other people are going through the same stuff as you)

There are three questions that really underpin all our relationships - with adults and with our children. Do you see me, do you hear me, am I important to you? Every child is asking these three questions without knowing it, non-verbally, subconsciously every day of their life to each of their parents. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

As a parent, your role is to be able to answer those in actions or words so that your child really understands how important they are to you. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

