Something 'bout September: Cailyn Shelby drops new single ahead of debut LP
Carl Wastie chats to Cailyn Shelby her new single ‘Something ‘bout September’.
Up-and-coming young singer/songwriter Caily Shelby has left the familiarity of her Cape Town home to explore her creativity in London.
Carl Wastie chats to Shelby about her move to the UK and her new single ‘Something ‘bout September’.
I'm young, I have nothing that was rooting me down back home... I thought why not travel, experience different parts of the world and work here with a whole bunch of different producers and get more creative inspiration.Cailyn Shelby
I feel like I used up my creative inspiration back home, and that doesn't mean I won't come back.Cailyn Shelby
‘Something ‘bout September’ is a breezy pop anthem released in the lead-up to her highly-anticipated debut LP.
When he heard the track, it sounded like spring to him Wastie comments.
It does have to do with spring, and with an apparent seasonal break-up pattern, Shelby responds.
Basically I was broken up with and they moved on. I was sitting in a bathtub drinking wine and crying, so we had very different feelings around that time... and then I thought: Hang on, all my relationships have ended when September is about to roll around and I'm going to get to the bottom of this.Cailyn Shelby
Writing it down really helped me.Cailyn Shelby
Check out the video for ‘Something ‘bout September’ below:
This article first appeared on KFM : Something 'bout September: Cailyn Shelby drops new single ahead of debut LP
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=607561318253318&set=pb.100069983658078.-2207520000&type=3
More from Entertainment
World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks
The beloved South African choir released a stirring rendition of the Rugby World Cup anthem as the tournament kicked off in France.Read More
Know nothing about rugby but want to watch? Here's a quick beginners guide
With everyone talking about the Bokke you might feel like getting involved in the gees - here are some basic tips about the game.Read More
Want to watch the rugby somewhere vibey? Check out this authentic French spot
Experience French hospitality while watching the Rugby World Cup at Alliance Française du Cap in Loop Street.Read More
SABC buys rights to broadcast (some) Rugby World Cup games just before kick-off
The agreement comes just in time for kickoff on Friday when France takes on New Zealand in the opening match.Read More
Goldfish on being stranded at Burning Man: 'Mud won't stop the music!'
Dominic Peters of Goldfish speaks about his experience of being stuck in the muddy aftermath of heavy rainfall at Burning Man.Read More
Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape
Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA changing the lives of South Africans with R3 million in wins
Calling all musician buskers! The Beyond Busking Programme is open for auditions
Auditions for the Beyond Busking Programme will be held on 19 and 20 September - here's how to apply.Read More
American teen dies shortly after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
The challenge involves eating an extremely spicy tortilla chip and waiting as long as possible before eating or drinking something for relief.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks
Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram.Read More
Homeless Capetonian doesn't give up till he finds help for distressed seal
Eventually helped by sympathetic strangers in Camps Bay with access to a car, the man succeeded in his goal of getting the seal pup to people who could save his life.Read More
How to take care of your kidneys - damage can happen with no symptoms
Professor Errol Gottlich shares advice on how to take care of your kidneys, which is critically important for your well-being.Read More
Recharging your parenting: ‘We make better choices when we're energised’
With Spring being in the air, now is probably a good time to reboot before the silly season sets in.Read More
World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks
The beloved South African choir released a stirring rendition of the Rugby World Cup anthem as the tournament kicked off in France.Read More
Reliable mechanics are hard to come by. Here are some tips to finding a good one
Many people have had horrible experiences with mechanics.Read More
Good oral health is not just about brushing your teeth for 2 minutes
It's reported that an estimated 90% of South Africans experience gum disease at some point.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.Read More
Contemplating going on a cruise? We've got the low-down to help you get started
From pricing to entertainment, Travel Journalist, and Photographer, Iga Motylska shares her tips.Read More