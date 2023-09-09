Something 'bout September: Cailyn Shelby drops new single ahead of debut LP





Carl Wastie chats to Cailyn Shelby her new single ‘Something ‘bout September’.

Image: Cailyn Shelby on Facebook

Up-and-coming young singer/songwriter Caily Shelby has left the familiarity of her Cape Town home to explore her creativity in London.

Carl Wastie chats to Shelby about her move to the UK and her new single ‘Something ‘bout September’.

I'm young, I have nothing that was rooting me down back home... I thought why not travel, experience different parts of the world and work here with a whole bunch of different producers and get more creative inspiration. Cailyn Shelby

I feel like I used up my creative inspiration back home, and that doesn't mean I won't come back. Cailyn Shelby

‘Something ‘bout September’ is a breezy pop anthem released in the lead-up to her highly-anticipated debut LP.

When he heard the track, it sounded like spring to him Wastie comments.

It does have to do with spring, and with an apparent seasonal break-up pattern, Shelby responds.

Basically I was broken up with and they moved on. I was sitting in a bathtub drinking wine and crying, so we had very different feelings around that time... and then I thought: Hang on, all my relationships have ended when September is about to roll around and I'm going to get to the bottom of this. Cailyn Shelby

Writing it down really helped me. Cailyn Shelby

Check out the video for ‘Something ‘bout September’ below:

