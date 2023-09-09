Homeless Capetonian doesn't give up till he finds help for distressed seal
An incredible seal rescue story unfolded in Cape Town this week.
A homeless man came upon a distressed pup on Glen Beach, which he carried around Camps Bay in his arms until he found help.
The tale of Charles and 'Sammy' the seal is told at @itstheveganwoolff on TikTok.
Sonja Woolff relates that when she saw Charles, he'd been carrying the seal in his arms since the night before in the hope of getting someone to assist.
Eventually Sammy was safely delivered to the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre, under police escort!
After many phone calls and no one being able to assist, because it is outside of their jurisdiction, we eventually were told that Hout Bay Seal Rescue was the best place to take Sammy the seal. Escorted by the police, we took Sammy to the Centre, where Amos was waiting for us and took Sammy into his care.Sonja Woolff
It was unclear what was wrong with Sammy, Woolff says, but they suspect the pup is suffering from severe starvation due to a lack of food availability.
"Usually, a seal would not allow a human to come close and the team had never seen this before."
It was clear that Charles had also formed a deep bond with the traumatised animal.
How to deal with a seal in distress:
1. Maintain your distance- do not try to touch or pick up the seal
2. Send a photo and your location to Hout Bay Seal Rescue - 072 9885193
3. Do not put the seal back into the water
4. Keep people and other animals away from the seal
Woolff expressed gratitude to the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre staff and to the City of Cape Town police "who were with us every step of the way".
Visit hbsrc.org.za to find out more about the Centre and how you can help.
Click here to watch how the story unfolded.
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@itstheveganwoolff/video/7275005884705672454?embed_source=121355059%2C121351166%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_name&refer=embed
