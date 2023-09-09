Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
[UPDATE] Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre says homeless rescuer 'is no hero'

9 September 2023 6:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Homeless man
Seal
Glen Beach
Seal rescue
Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre

What we thought was a feel-good story turned out to have a different twist and we apologise for spreading inaccurate news.

Update: Since the posting of this article, Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre has released a statement saying that Wousie (not Charles) was no hero despite what was portrayed on social media.

The centre says that "Wousie was also abusive towards our staff shouting "Don't take my baby away". It's a wild mammal and no one's baby."

Unfortunately, due to dehydration and organ failure the seal had to be euthanised.

HBSRC says that they do not condone the actions of the dubbed hero and are calling on the public to keep their distance from seals.

Screengrab from video posted on TikTok @itstheveganwoolff

The story reported over the weekend was that of a homeless man came upon a distressed pup on Glen Beach, which he carried around Camps Bay in his arms until he found help.

The tale of Charles and 'Sammy' the seal is told at @itstheveganwoolff on TikTok.

Sonja Woolff relates that when she saw Charles, he'd been carrying the seal in his arms since the night before in the hope of getting someone to assist.

Eventually Sammy was safely delivered to the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre, under police escort!

@itstheveganwoolff 🚨Seal Rescue: PLEASE READ Yesterday morning, we came across a man carrying a seal in his arms. Charles, who had found the seal in distress on Glen Beach, had been carrying the seal since the night before and was walking to find someone who could help. 🥺 After many phone calls and no one being able to assist, because it is outside of their jurisdiction, we eventually were told that Hout Bay Seal Rescue was the best place to take Sammy the seal. Escorted by the police, we took Sammy to the Seal Rescue Centre, where Amos was waiting for us and took Sammy into his care. 🏥 It is still unclear what was wrong with Sammy, but they suspect he is suffering from severe starvation due to a lack of food availability. 😢 Usually, a seal would not allow a human to come close and the team had never seen this before. Here is what you should do if you see an animal in distress: 1. Maintain your distance- do not try to touch or pick up the seal 2.Send a photo and your location to Hout Bay Seal Rescue - 0729885193 3.Do not put them back into the water! 4.Keep people and other animals away from the seal A big thank you to Amos and the team from the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre and to the City of Cape Town police who were with us every step of the way 💜🙏🏽🦭 You can help their cause by donating. I will be checking up on Sammy, so keep a look out for updates. Xx #saveourseas #protectourplanet #protectouroceans ♬ Bloom (Bonus Track) - The Paper Kites

After many phone calls and no one being able to assist, because it is outside of their jurisdiction, we eventually were told that Hout Bay Seal Rescue was the best place to take Sammy the seal. Escorted by the police, we took Sammy to the Centre, where Amos was waiting for us and took Sammy into his care.

Sonja Woolff

It was unclear what was wrong with Sammy, Woolff says, but they suspect the pup was suffering from severe starvation due to a lack of food availability.

"Usually, a seal would not allow a human to come close and the team had never seen this before."

It was clear that Charles had also formed a deep bond with the traumatised animal, finding it difficult to actually let go of him.

Screengrab from video posted on TikTok @itstheveganwoolff

How to deal with a seal in distress:

1. Maintain your distance- do not try to touch or pick up the seal

2. Send a photo and your location to Hout Bay Seal Rescue - 072 9885193

3. Do not put the seal back into the water

4. Keep people and other animals away from the seal

Woolff expressed gratitude to the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre staff and to the City of Cape Town police "who were with us every step of the way".

Visit hbsrc.org.za to find out more about the Centre and how you can help.

Click here to watch how the story unfolded.




