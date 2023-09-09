[UPDATE] Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre says homeless rescuer 'is no hero'
Update: Since the posting of this article, Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre has released a statement saying that Wousie (not Charles) was no hero despite what was portrayed on social media.
The centre says that "Wousie was also abusive towards our staff shouting "Don't take my baby away". It's a wild mammal and no one's baby."
Unfortunately, due to dehydration and organ failure the seal had to be euthanised.
HBSRC says that they do not condone the actions of the dubbed hero and are calling on the public to keep their distance from seals.
The story reported over the weekend was that of a homeless man came upon a distressed pup on Glen Beach, which he carried around Camps Bay in his arms until he found help.
The tale of Charles and 'Sammy' the seal is told at @itstheveganwoolff on TikTok.
Sonja Woolff relates that when she saw Charles, he'd been carrying the seal in his arms since the night before in the hope of getting someone to assist.
Eventually Sammy was safely delivered to the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre, under police escort!
@itstheveganwoolff 🚨Seal Rescue: PLEASE READ Yesterday morning, we came across a man carrying a seal in his arms. Charles, who had found the seal in distress on Glen Beach, had been carrying the seal since the night before and was walking to find someone who could help. 🥺 After many phone calls and no one being able to assist, because it is outside of their jurisdiction, we eventually were told that Hout Bay Seal Rescue was the best place to take Sammy the seal. Escorted by the police, we took Sammy to the Seal Rescue Centre, where Amos was waiting for us and took Sammy into his care. 🏥 It is still unclear what was wrong with Sammy, but they suspect he is suffering from severe starvation due to a lack of food availability. 😢 Usually, a seal would not allow a human to come close and the team had never seen this before. Here is what you should do if you see an animal in distress: 1. Maintain your distance- do not try to touch or pick up the seal 2.Send a photo and your location to Hout Bay Seal Rescue - 0729885193 3.Do not put them back into the water! 4.Keep people and other animals away from the seal A big thank you to Amos and the team from the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre and to the City of Cape Town police who were with us every step of the way 💜🙏🏽🦭 You can help their cause by donating. I will be checking up on Sammy, so keep a look out for updates. Xx #saveourseas #protectourplanet #protectouroceans ♬ Bloom (Bonus Track) - The Paper Kites
After many phone calls and no one being able to assist, because it is outside of their jurisdiction, we eventually were told that Hout Bay Seal Rescue was the best place to take Sammy the seal. Escorted by the police, we took Sammy to the Centre, where Amos was waiting for us and took Sammy into his care.Sonja Woolff
It was unclear what was wrong with Sammy, Woolff says, but they suspect the pup was suffering from severe starvation due to a lack of food availability.
"Usually, a seal would not allow a human to come close and the team had never seen this before."
It was clear that Charles had also formed a deep bond with the traumatised animal, finding it difficult to actually let go of him.
How to deal with a seal in distress:
1. Maintain your distance- do not try to touch or pick up the seal
2. Send a photo and your location to Hout Bay Seal Rescue - 072 9885193
3. Do not put the seal back into the water
4. Keep people and other animals away from the seal
Woolff expressed gratitude to the Hout Bay Seal Rescue Centre staff and to the City of Cape Town police "who were with us every step of the way".
Visit hbsrc.org.za to find out more about the Centre and how you can help.
Click here to watch how the story unfolded.
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@itstheveganwoolff/video/7275005884705672454?embed_source=121355059%2C121351166%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_name&refer=embed
More from Local
Mkhwebane removed as Public Protector after MPs vote to impeach her
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted in support of her impeachment.Read More
[LISTEN] 'We continue to recover money every month': UIF on TERS fraud cases
TERS was set up by the government as a means to intervene and rescue companies negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.Read More
Work to fully recover train services in CT at an advanced stage - Chikunga
Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, as well as Human Settlements Minister Mmaloko Kubayi and Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala visited communities illegally occupying railway tracks in Langa and Philippi on Monday.Read More
Magudumana has the means and know-how to leave the country, says court
In delivering her judgment, Magistrate Estelle de Lange found Magudumana remained a flight risk, despite her passport being confiscated.Read More
Mkhwebane misconducted herself and is incompetent, Dyantyi tells MPs
MPs have gathered at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday afternoon to debate why suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be impeached or not.Read More
ANC heading to ConCourt in bid to keep its cadre deployment records from DA
The DA has been challenging the ruling party on its cadre deployment policy in two separate cases over the last three years, saying it wants to prove that these appointments have facilitated state capture and corruption.Read More
Rail devolution: ‘It would be a crime against residents to wait longer’
The City of Cape Town is set to embark on a legal challenge against the national government over our railways.Read More
Court to hear DA's case against NERSA tariff hike: ‘Electricity is a RIGHT’
The Democratic Alliance's case against the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s 30% electricity tariff hike is set to be heard in the North Gauteng High Court.Read More
WATCH: Nandipha Magudumana denied bail
Magudumana is expected to remain in custody at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Centre in Kroonstad.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Why you should invest in your children's future as soon as they're born
Many parents want their children to have the best opportunities possible, but it can be tough to financially provide this.Read More
Chimpanzees are NOT pets, no matter what social media tells you
Chimpanzees are our closest living relatives. Primates are not pets.Read More
Oh my sole! South African beach offers oldest evidence yet of human footwear
Footwear has evolved over the years but when did our ancestors first fashion footwear?Read More
Happy 58th birthday, Moby! We look back at his best tunes
From 'Porcelain' to 'Natural Blues', jam along to Moby's 10 best songs.Read More
Rugby World Cup BOOSTS inverter sales: 'People want to watch their team'
Rugby lovers across the country are tuning in for the World Cup, and making sure loadshedding does not interrupt a thing.Read More
Do you feel burnt out? Here's some tips on how to reset
Resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane help interrogate the phenomenon of burnout, the signs that you might be experiencing burnout and if so how do you regain balance.Read More
Tums The Narrator takes home the ultimate prize at DSTV Content Creator Awards
The Awards celebrates the people, brands and agencies behind thumb-stopping content.Read More
‘Cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death in SA'
September is Heart Awareness Month.Read More
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks
Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram.Read More