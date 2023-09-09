Streaming issues? Report here
Mzansi Melodies
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks

9 September 2023 6:56 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby World Cup
Nkosi Sikelel iAfrika
Siya Kolisi
France 2023 Rugby World Cup
national anthem

Skipper Siya Kolisi responded in kind, thanking the young choir in French on Instagram.

Going back to school after the summer holidays was a special occasion for children attending a school in France's Carnoux-en-Provence, ahead of the Rugby World Cup kick-off.

They received a visit from the Springboks, who provided the kids with some top-tier rugby training.

It was a special day for the Boks too, as the Frédéric Mistral elementary school choir had learned the South African anthem to sing with the defending RWC champions.

The Springboks give young French schoolkids some top-tier rugby training Image: Frédéric Mistral elementary school
The Springboks give young French schoolkids some top-tier rugby training Image: Frédéric Mistral elementary school

It's part of a project led by the French Ministry of National Education, Youth and Sports - in collaboration with a local opera troupe - to involve student choirs in performing national anthems during match openings.

Screengrab from video of French schoolkids singing the SA anthem with the Springboks @SiyaKolisi on Instagram
Screengrab from video of French schoolkids singing the SA anthem with the Springboks @SiyaKolisi on Instagram

Kolisi returned the favour by writing in French to express his appreciation an an Instagram post, translating as: "Thank you very much to the Frédéric Mistral school for welcoming us! Thank you for learning the anthem."

The Boks play their first RWC 2023 game on Sunday against Scotland and hopes are high that our local heroes will bring the trophy back home at the end of the tournament.

RELATED: World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks

Our national team have already won some hearts in France judging by the response so far.

Go Bokke!!




