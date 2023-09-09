[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks
Going back to school after the summer holidays was a special occasion for children attending a school in France's Carnoux-en-Provence, ahead of the Rugby World Cup kick-off.
They received a visit from the Springboks, who provided the kids with some top-tier rugby training.
It was a special day for the Boks too, as the Frédéric Mistral elementary school choir had learned the South African anthem to sing with the defending RWC champions.
It's part of a project led by the French Ministry of National Education, Youth and Sports - in collaboration with a local opera troupe - to involve student choirs in performing national anthems during match openings.
Kolisi returned the favour by writing in French to express his appreciation an an Instagram post, translating as: "Thank you very much to the Frédéric Mistral school for welcoming us! Thank you for learning the anthem."
The Boks play their first RWC 2023 game on Sunday against Scotland and hopes are high that our local heroes will bring the trophy back home at the end of the tournament.
RELATED: World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks
Our national team have already won some hearts in France judging by the response so far.
Go Bokke!!
Rentrée inoubliable pr les élèves de l’école de Carnoux qui ont reçu la visite de l’équipe rugby d’Afrique World Champion #Springboks pr le projet « Mêlées des Chœurs » @RugbyWorldCupFR' Sarraute Sophie (@sophie_sarraute) September 4, 2023
Des sourires ,de la joie sur les visages , une rentrée scolaire en fête pic.twitter.com/70f9M9bAL7
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CwxJ1ZutlnQ/
More from Local
Homeless Capetonian doesn't give up till he finds help for distressed seal
Eventually helped by sympathetic strangers in Camps Bay with access to a car, the man succeeded in his goal of getting the seal pup to people who could save his life.Read More
World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks
The beloved South African choir released a stirring rendition of the Rugby World Cup anthem as the tournament kicked off in France.Read More
'Buthelezi one of our most impactful leaders whether you shared his views or no'
Political analyst and PSC chair Professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the legacy of Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his death at the age of 95.Read More
IFP says Buthelezi's loss is devastating, a blow for SA and the Zulu nation
Buthelezi’s successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa has vowed to continue with Buthelezi’s legacy of service.Read More
No reason for civil society to fear new intelligence bill - Ntshavheni
The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill, due to be tabled in Parliament soon, will subject NGOs and churches to security vetting, with the intention of curbing terror financing.Read More
Ramaphosa on Buthelezi's passing: 'An outstanding political and cultural leader'
The 95-year-old passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.Read More
We remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi (95) and his long, impactful career
The Zulu prince and founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has died at the age of 95.Read More
'Since Postbank took over Sassa payments we haven't seen a smooth payment month'
Thandi Henkeman from Black Sash weighs in on delayed Sassa grant payments.Read More
[WATCH] In memory of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
The 95-year-old passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Homeless Capetonian doesn't give up till he finds help for distressed seal
Eventually helped by sympathetic strangers in Camps Bay with access to a car, the man succeeded in his goal of getting the seal pup to people who could save his life.Read More
Something 'bout September: Cailyn Shelby drops new single ahead of debut LP
Cape Town muso Cailyn Shelby is exploring life and music in London, where she plans to work with 'a whole bunch of' different producers.Read More
How to take care of your kidneys - damage can happen with no symptoms
Professor Errol Gottlich shares advice on how to take care of your kidneys, which is critically important for your well-being.Read More
Recharging your parenting: ‘We make better choices when we're energised’
With Spring being in the air, now is probably a good time to reboot before the silly season sets in.Read More
World Cup winner! Ndlovu Youth Choir covers 'World in Union' for RWC & Boks
The beloved South African choir released a stirring rendition of the Rugby World Cup anthem as the tournament kicked off in France.Read More
Reliable mechanics are hard to come by. Here are some tips to finding a good one
Many people have had horrible experiences with mechanics.Read More
Good oral health is not just about brushing your teeth for 2 minutes
It's reported that an estimated 90% of South Africans experience gum disease at some point.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.Read More
Contemplating going on a cruise? We've got the low-down to help you get started
From pricing to entertainment, Travel Journalist, and Photographer, Iga Motylska shares her tips.Read More
More from World
China's draft law bans clothes that 'hurt the country's feelings'
China has drafted a new law that bans clothes or speech that could 'hurt the feelings’ of the country.Read More
Danny Masterson ('That 70s Show') gets 30 years to life behind bars for rape
Actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape.Read More
Rwanda sponsors Bayern Munich, sportswashing allegations follow
Germany’s biggest football club, Bayern Munich, has struck a controversial sponsorship deal with Rwanda.Read More
No man left behind: Brave Vietnam vet awarded Medal of Honor 55 years later
President Biden presented the award to U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Taylor at the White House on Tuesday.Read More
Construction workers severely damage China’s Great Wall looking for shortcut
Finding a shortcut isn’t always the best answer.Read More
French state schools send home dozens of girls wearing banned Muslim abayas
France believes that any religious sign in state schools and government buildings violate secular laws.Read More
22 years in jail for ex-Proud Boys leader for role in Capitol Hill riot
In Enrique Tarrio's defence, his lawyer called him a 'misguided patriot' and a 'keyboard ninja'.Read More
Football star killed in Panama amid rising gang violence
Gilberto Hernández was shot and killed in the town of Colón which is overrun by gang violence.Read More
South Korean teacher takes her own life after harassment from learners' parents
Protests have broken out in South Korea over parent bullying.Read More