[WATCH] Merci! French schoolkids learn SA anthem to sing with Springboks





Going back to school after the summer holidays was a special occasion for children attending a school in France's Carnoux-en-Provence, ahead of the Rugby World Cup kick-off.

They received a visit from the Springboks, who provided the kids with some top-tier rugby training.

It was a special day for the Boks too, as the Frédéric Mistral elementary school choir had learned the South African anthem to sing with the defending RWC champions.

The Springboks give young French schoolkids some top-tier rugby training Image: Frédéric Mistral elementary school

It's part of a project led by the French Ministry of National Education, Youth and Sports - in collaboration with a local opera troupe - to involve student choirs in performing national anthems during match openings.

Screengrab from video of French schoolkids singing the SA anthem with the Springboks @SiyaKolisi on Instagram

Kolisi returned the favour by writing in French to express his appreciation an an Instagram post, translating as: "Thank you very much to the Frédéric Mistral school for welcoming us! Thank you for learning the anthem."

The Boks play their first RWC 2023 game on Sunday against Scotland and hopes are high that our local heroes will bring the trophy back home at the end of the tournament.

Our national team have already won some hearts in France judging by the response so far.

Go Bokke!!